Liberia: Sen. Johnson Chairs Security Committee ... but U.S. Condemns

Members of the Liberian Senate have elected few of its members to serve on committees.

The election process was carried out on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at which several of their colleagues were appointed to chair various committees.

The elections were conducted by Secretary of the Senate, Nanborlor Singbeh during the 32nd day sitting of that August body in open plenary.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives now Bong County Senator, Prince Moye won as chairperson, Senate Committee on Education while Bomi County newly elected Senator who once served as Speaker of the 52nd Legislator Edwin Snowe was elected Chairman on Public Works and Infrastructural Development. Nimba County Senator, Prince Johnson got re-elected as Chairmen of Security and Defense.

Newly elected Maryland County Senator James Biney also won as chairman of Foreign Affairs as well as several others.

Meanwhile the US embassy in Monrovia has sharply condemned the election of Senator Johnson as security chairman.

In a release issued late Wednesday said, "the U.S. Embassy strongly condemns the election yesterday of notorious warlord Prince Y. Johnson as Chair of the Liberian Senate Committee on Defense and Intelligence.

The statement said; Senator Johnson's gross human rights violations during Liberia's civil wars are well-documented; his continued efforts to protect himself from accountability, enrich his own coffers and sow division are also well known. That the Liberian Senate would see fit to elevate him to a leadership role - particularly in the area in which he has done this country the most harm -- creates doubts as to the seriousness of the Senate as a steward of Liberia's defense and security. The U.S. government is proud of our longstanding partnership with the Ministry of National Defense and Armed Forces of Liberia which will continue -- but we can have no relationship with Senator Johnson."

"We note as well the continuation of Counselor Varney Sherman, sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for corruption involving judicial bribery, as chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions. By giving Senators Johnson and Sherman these leadership roles, the Senate is effectively ensuring that corruption and lack of accountability flourish.