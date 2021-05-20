Zimbabwe: Zacc On Corruption Perception Survey

20 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A team from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is on a nationwide survey of public perceptions on corruption in both the public and private sectors.

Zacc is doing the survey in partnership with the Africa Leadership and Management Academy (ALMA).

In a statement, Zacc said: "Zacc and Africa Leadership and Management Academy have embarked on a nationwide survey of public perceptions on corruption in both the public and private sectors.

"This survey will result in a home-grown corruption perception index and report on perceptions of corruption by sector."

In December last year, Zacc and ALMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at providing strategic leadership on strategic pillars of the Anti-Corruption Strategy, as well as intensifying corporate governance compliance levels, both nationally and globally.

ALMA is a leadership and governance affiliate of the National University of Science and Technology.

Its programmes are accredited to the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education.

The institution was established following recognition of the need for leaders of integrity to spearhead Africa's transformation from spiritual, social and moral bankruptcy, as well as economic oppression.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald.

