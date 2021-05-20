Uganda: Fufa Big League - Ayiekoh, Maroons in Hostile Split

20 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Fred Mwambu

Maroons could play today's game against Gaddafi with an interim technical bench after coach Charles Ayiekoh tendered in request to terminate his contract on Monday. The outspoken coach bid farewell to his players on Saturday after their 1-0 loss, to Paidha Black Angels in Zombo before handing in his letter on Monday. The loss was the fifth in a row, leaving the pre-season promotion favorites rooted at the bottom of the Elgon group table with a glaring possibility of relegation to the third tier.

They have seven points, 10 behind leaders Arua Hills and today's opponent Gaddafi. "I didn't resign as reported," Ayeikoh reveals. "But, I just wrote to the club management to terminate my contract because am no longer interested.

Contradiction

He then contradicted himself on the interest. "I was present in today's [Tuesday] training doing my work as I wait for their communication."

We also learnt that the coach was later on stopped from continuing with Tuesday's session by the club bosses.

The role has since been handed to former Maroons player Muhammad Ssenfuma on an interim basis.

The genesis

Ayieko first fell out with some senior players at the club accusing them of sabotage and disrespect.

That led to the suspension of the quartet of Captain Sylvester Okello, Eddy Kapampa, Emmanuel Akol and Solomon Walusimbi for six months.

A player at the club also revealed that the coach was not happy when the club management that brought in people to "help him" from time to time without his approval. Among those cited are former KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, ex-Uganda Cranes striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Express fitness coach Hellen Buteeme.

Disrespect

"The coach felt a little disrespected when coach Mike and Hellen were invited to help. Mike was not taking over as coach but helping in counselling us," a players tells us.

"Sserunkuma was giving strikers some tips and Hellen was improving our strength and conditioning." Club officials have refused to comment.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

Nyamityobora 2-1 Luweero Utd

Kataka 2-2 Arua Hill

Today's fixtures

Blacks Power vs. Calvary, Bukedea

Mbale Heroes vs. Paidha, Mbale

Terrazo & Tiles vs. Ndejje, Mbarara

Maroons vs. Gaddafi, Luzira

Tooro United vs. Proline, Buhinga

Kigezi HBoyz vs. Water, Kabale

