Uganda: Cheptegei Wins but Misses 3000m Wr in Ostrava

20 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Allan Darren Kyeyune

Joshua Cheptegei yet again produced a powerful display to win the 3000m race on his bow at the 60th Golden Spike Meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic yesterday night.

But, the Ugandan long-distance runner fell short of his main goal - breaking the long-standing world record (WR) - over the distance.

With the aid of two pace makers and the wave light technology, the 24-year-old won the race in a world lead time and personal best (PB) of seven minutes and 33.24 seconds.

On a day where budding American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter and another Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo starred, Cheptegei's race had been scheduled to close the day at the Městský Stadium.

But the 10000m and cross-country world champion missed his target of breaking Kenyan Daniel Komen's WR of 7:20.67 by about 13 seconds. It still stands since September 1, 1996.

Cheptegei, who was bidding to become the only third man to hold all 3000m, 5000m and 10000m WRs at a go, will be delighted he attained speed as he bids to compete over the double come the Tokyo Olympics in July.

His compatriot Oscar Chelimo came third after posting a PB of 7:43.00 behind American Paul Chelimo.

OSTRAVA GOLDEN SPIKE

MEN'S 3000M RESULT

1 Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 7:33.24

2 Paul Chelimo (USA) 7:41.69

3 Oscar Chelimo (UGA) 7:43.00

