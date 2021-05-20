Uganda: Fishermen Wake Up to a Drying Lake Kijanebarola

20 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ambrose Musasizi

Lake Kijanebarola, loosely translated as "it came while we were seeing", could have as well gone back while the residents were not seeing.

This emerged last week after fishermen and residents of Kyarulangira Sub-county and Ddyango Town Council in Rakai District woke up to the shock of their lives after the water body had receded at Kalunga Landing Site.

The water at the landing site has receded by a kilometre, making fishing and travel on the lake difficult.

Mr Elisa Wangi Ssemanda, the chairperson of Ddyango Town Council, said the receding of the lake has greatly affected the fishermen who earn a living from the water body .

"This landing site has been a source of income to many people in the neighbouring villages as well as a source of food, but the water has dried up," he said during an interview on Tuesday.

"We are planning to meet the fishermen and advise them to engage in other businesses since they can no longer get fish," he said.

A total of 50 fishermen are affected, according to Mr Ssemanda.

Surprisingly, the receding of the lake has occurred at a time torrential rains are pounding the area.

Other landing sites on the same lake such as Lwanga, Kanagisa and Kabakyala are submerged.

Lake Kijanebarola covers several areas in Rakai District such as Kyarurangira, Ddyango Town Council, Ddwaniro, Kagamba, Kibaale, Kibanda, Lwamaggwa, Kacheera and Rakai Town Council.

The lake borders Isingiro District where some residents use it to water livestock.

Mr Bernard Wangi said he has been a fisherman all his life and switching to another occupation will be challenging.

"I have grown up at this fishing site and the only job and source of income I know is fishing, just like my other friends. The only option we have now is to relocate to other nearby landing sites so that we can continue with our fishing activity," he explained.

Mr Wangi added that this is not the first time the lake is receding. "We experienced a similar situation in 1997 and it took us a full year for the lake to fill up with water. We are still hopeful that the receding waters will come back," he added.

Mr Samson Kyewalabye, a resident of Rwabaganda Village, said: "We used to see boats bobbing up and down on the water, but this has ceased since last week. All the fishermen have since tied up their boats because they can no longer move."

Mr Richard Kalungi Bikande, the Rakai District environment officer, blamed this situation on what he described as underground forces.

"It is a result of underground forces that push water to move, but it usually takes some few months to fill up," he said. He, however, warned residents not to occupy the area where water has dried up. "Some [residents] may attempt to turn the dried up area into plantations, let them not dare do it; lake water will unexpectedly come back any time,"

Mr Dickson Ssebyala, the minister for culture in Kooki Cultural Institution, said Lake Kijanebarola is one of the tourism attractions people in the area are proud of.

"This lake is unique because it meanders behind the different hills in the district," he said

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shell's Exit Plans Not Sitting Well With Nigeria Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.