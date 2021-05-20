South Africa: Kabza De Small Looms Large as SAMA27 Nominees Are Announced

Kabza De Small, the diminutive Amapiano superstar, walked away with the most nominations after the SAMA27 finalists were announced tonight.

His album I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust proved to be prophetic as he walked away with nods in Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Amapiano Album. Once Upon A Time in Lockdown, his collaboration with DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) also secured nods in Duo / Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Amapiano Album bringing his tally to six nominations.

Hot on the heels of Kabza De Small is Sun-El Musician. He proved his versatility with three projects earning him five nods in Male artist of the year (To the world and beyond),Best Dance (To the world and beyond), Best Live Audio Visual of the Year (A Journey To The World And Beyond); Best Produced Album of the Year (Tugela Fairy: Made of Stars by Simmy); and Remix of the Year (Sala Nabani).

Gospel supernova Bucy Radebe took home four nominations for Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year, White Star Newcomer of the Year, Best Traditional Faith Music Album and Best Live AudioVisual Recording of the Year for Spiritual Encounter.

Bucy faces fierce competition in the Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year category where she competes with Reign Africa (On The Frontline); Sho Madjozi (What a Life); Nomcebo Zikode (Xola Moya Wam’); and Hle (Your Kingdom on Earth).

On the White Star Newcomer of the Year front Bucy goes up against Xolly Mncwango (Jesus is Enough); Reign Africa (On The Frontline); BandaBanda & the Crocodiles (Africado); and Azana (Ingoma).

Reggae vocalist Bongo Riot earned three nominations for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Reggae Album.

Amapiano artist Junior Taurus booked a spot for himself in Album of the Year for his album Back to Love is in the running for Album of the Year up against Persistence (Bongo Riot); The Healers: The Last Chapter (Black Motion); Once Upon A Time In Lockdown (Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings). Junior Taurus is also up for Male Artist of the Year alongside Sun-El Musician (To The World & Beyond); Bongo Riot (Persistence); Kabza De Small (I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust); and Oscar Mbo (For the Groovists).

One of the new categories introduced at SAMA27, Best Amapiano Album, yielded a competitive race with Junior Taurus (Back to Love) taking on MFR Souls (Musical Kings); Kabza De Small (I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust); Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) (Once Upon A Time In Lockdown); and Mas Musiq & Aymos (Shonamalanga). At three nominations, Junior Taurus is one of the most nominated artists.

Best Gqom Album sees Babes Wodumo (Idando Kazi) take on Que (We Don’t Play the Same Gqom); Mshayi & Mr Thela (Make Cape Town Great Again); DragerNation (Isiqalo); and Zinaro (InzaloYekwaito).

The Best Hip Hop Album category is a clash of the titans as Boity (4436) goes to battle with Nasty C (Zulu With Some Power); Yanga Chief (Popstar); Nadia Nakai (Nadia Naked II); and Zakwe & Duncan (Zakwe & Duncan).

In the Best Dance Album Nomcebo Zikode (Xola Moya Wam’) takes on an all male line up of Sun-El Musician (To The World & Beyond), Oscar Mbo (For The Goovists); Black Motion (The Healers: The Last Chapter); and Mi Casa (We Made It).

Thandi Ntuli (Live at Jazzwerkstatt) is the only woman nominated for the Best Jazz Album. She goes up against BandaBanda & The Crocodiles (Africado); Linda Sikhakhane (An Open Dialogue); Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane (iHubo Labomdabu); and Nduduzo Makhathini (Modes of Communication: Letters From The Underworlds).

New talent shines the brightest. Reign Africa, enjoyed an impressive streak with three nods for Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year, White Star Newcomer of the Year, Best Reggae Album for On The Frontline. Hle bagged Best Contemporary Faith Music Album, Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year and Best Live Audio Visual Recording of the Year for Your Kingdom on Earth. Azana vies for White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Afropop Album for Ingoma while Xolly Mncwango stakes her claim in White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album for Jesus is Enough.

The SAMA27 nominees were announced on SABC1 at intervals between 6pm and 9.30pm.

Dichaba Phalatse, SABC Video Entertainment: Marketing Manager commented: ‘SABC1 is excited to bring the most prestigious music awards in South Africa to millions of South Africans in a meaningful way, not only through the broadcast but also through our shows such as Live AMP and RGB that will unpack the road to SAMA 27.’

Mokhele Makhothi Marketing Manager at White Star said: ‘For over 20 years, music has always been embedded in the DNA of White Star. Many will remember our catchy jingle back then, on which we collaborated with South Africa’s promising young artists. Since then, White Star has continued to enjoy a long and mutually fruitful relationship with local music; through our support of various music festivals and events around the country. Last year, during the height of the pandemic, White Star recognised that many artists, particularly young and emerging artists, felt the brunt of not having opportunities to perform and earn a living, and for that reason launched the Shayna ngeWhite Star campaign. With this campaign emerging local artists were given opportunities to perform and earn a living, while shining their light into the lockdown gloom and beyond and to keep the beat of the local music scene alive.

‘Furthermore, it brings me great pleasure to note that some of the artists featured in the Shayna ngeWhite Star campaign have also been nominated in this year’s SAMAs, particularly those in the White Star Newcomer of the Year category. I congratulate all the nominees; I know it is a tough one, if the talent featured in our campaign is anything to go by. All the best to you all.’

Sofnfree’s Brand Team commented: ‘We are truly honoured to be part of SAMA27, representing a category that recognises girl power, excellence and creativity. Sofnfree celebrates the value of both hair and music as incredible tools of self-expression, and we look forward to redefining, reinventing and reimagining together. Best of luck to the nominees for Female Artist of the Year, we are rooting for you.’

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated the nominees: ‘We are delighted with the calibre of nominees for SAMA27. This is a reflection of the music industry and the movers and shakers who made an impact in 2020/21, a very difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic. It was through music that life became bearable and for that we thank our artists who continue to redefine, reinvent and reimagine their business. We also wish to thank our hard-working panel of judges and the team at RiSA who facilitated the crucial judging process with great diligence and integrity. A special note of thanks to our sponsors and partners who have supported us this far. We extend our best wishes to all of the nominees and look forward to seeing who will emerge victorious in each category.’

SABC is the official broadcast partner of SAMA27

The SAMA are organised by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA)

Sponsors for SAMA27 are Department Sport, Arts and Culture; Sampra; White Star; Sofnfree; Capasso; Drip and Proudly South African.

Below is the full list of all the nominees:

Album of the Year

Persistence – Bongo Riot

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion

Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust – Kabza De Small

Back to Love – Junior Taurus

Duo / Group of the Year

Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa & Zuma

Musical Kings – MFR Souls

Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

Shonamalanga – Mas Musiq & Aymos

We Made It – Mi Casa

Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year

On the Frontline – Reign Africa

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

What a Life – Sho Madjozi

Xola Moya Wam’ – Nomcebo Zikode

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

Male Artist of the Year

To The World & Beyond – Sun-El Musician

Persistence – Bongo Riot

I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust – Kabza De Small

For the Groovists – Oscar Mbo

Back to Love – Junior Taurus

White Star Newcomer of the Year

Jesus is Enough – Xolly Mncwango

On the Frontline – Reign Africa

Africado – BandaBanda & The Crocodiles

Ingoma – Azana

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

Best Rock Album

Chrome Neon Jesus – Ethyl Ether

Here’s to the Now – Nathan Smith

Orange Sunshine – Yum Yuck

The Devils Cattle – Ruff Majik

Nothing’s Gonna Change – Oooth

Best Pop Album

11:11 – Rowlene

I Don’t Sleep – Jethro Tait

Tribes & Angels – Locnville

Sugar – Mark Stent

She – Amy Lilley

Beste Pop Album

2021 – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Die Toekoms is Synth – Synth Peter

Twintig20 – Brendan Peyper

Gewigloos – Juan Boucher

Gemaklik Verlore – Christa Visser

Best Adult Contemporary Album

In the Kingdom of the Aloes – amaFranx

Repaired – Jack Atlantic

Rise – Ndlovu Youth Choir

Take Me To The River – Connell Cruise

The South African Songbook – Kurt Darren & The Soweto Gospel Choir

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Wandel in my Woning – Refentse

Herverbeel – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Net Geleen – Bernice West

Monumentaal – Ruhan Du Toit

Spontaan – Riaan Benadê

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Umsebenzi – Sjava

Isambulo – 1020 Cartel Artists

Amakhaya – Max – Hoba

Bamako – Simphiwe Dana

Buhlebendalo – Chosi

Best Alternative Music Album

Mania/Post Mania – Yellow House

iimini – Bongeziwe Mabandla

Hot Mess – Evert Snyman

Filth and Wisdom – The Medicine Dolls

Ebusuku – Th&o

Best R&B/Soul Album

A Force To Be Reckoned With – Thando

LANGA – Langa Mavuso

Sindisiwe – LaSauce

Small World – Ricky Tyler

Uhambo – Soul Kulture

Best Hip Hop Album

4436 – Boity

Nadia Naked II – Nadia Nakai

Zulu With Some Power – Nasty C

POPSTAR – Yanga Chief

Zakwe & Duncan – Zakwe & Duncan

Best Kwaito Album

Sgubhu OverDoze – Lvovo & Danger

Endaweni – Darkie Fiction

Don’t Lose Hope – Sukiripapa

Bhut’Madlisa – Mampintsha

Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa & Zuma

Best Dance Album

To The World & Beyond – Sun-El Musician

For The Goovists – Oscar Mbo

Xola Moya Wam’ – Nomcebo Zikode

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion

We Made It – Mi Casa

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Project 17 – Chapter 2 – Worship House

Buya Nkosi – Thinah Zungu

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

Wathi Eloyi Eloyi – Sipho Makhabane

Izulu – Sneziey

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Devotion – Nqubeko Mbatha

Face 2 Face – Collen Maluleke

Jesus is Enough – Xolly Mncwango

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

The Promised Revival Part One – Tshwane Gospel Choir

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Makhosi Akithi – Vuma Zion

Izwi Lakho – Mandlethu Gospel Singers

Katlehong Gospel Choir Artist Development – Katlehong Gospel Choir Artist Development

Sithembe Wena Nkosi – JTG Gospel Choir

Enyokumkhonza – Enyonini Mission Ministries

Rest of Africa Award

Unity Album – Buffalo Souljah

A Better Time – Davido

Made in Lagos – Wizkid

Midnight Train – Sauti Sol

Songs in the Key of Love – Berita

Best Traditional Album

Love and War – Henny C

What a Life – Sho Madjozi

Angeke Bakuthande Boke – Smangele

Shebeen Queen – Vusi Mahlasela

Ndavhuko – Vendaboy Poet

Best Maskandi

Amagupta – iChwane Lebhaca

Ziyangiluma Izinja – Phuzekhemisi

Iqatha Eliziqobayo – Thokozani Langa

Banathi Shaqa – Imithente

Imfene Kamakhelwane – Abafana Baka Mgqumeni

Best Jazz Album

Africado – BandaBanda & The Crocodiles

An Open Dialogue – Linda Sikhakhane

iHubo Labomdabu – Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

Modes of Communication: Letters From The Underworlds – Nduduzo Makhathini

Thandi Ntuli (Live at Jazzwerkstatt) – Thandi Ntuli

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Live in Cape Town – Guy Battery & Derek Gripper

Imagine – Charles du Plessis Trio

Live in Lisbon – Nibs van der Spuy and Guy Battery

Tek’o – CH2

We’ve All Known The Times – Wouter Kellerman

Best Afro Pop Album

Ingoma – Azana

Molimo – Manu Worldstar

Ngumama – Vusi Nova

The Voice of Africa – Kelly Khumalo

Tugela Fairy: Made of Stars – Simmy

Best Live Audio Visual Recording of the Year

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

The Throne (Live Edition) – Presss

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

My Hart Klop Refentse – Refentse

A Journey to the World & Beyond – Sun-El Musician

Best Collaboration

Uthando – Darque featuring Zakes Bantwini

Ek Like Hoe Jy Dans – Chê featuring Snotkop

Mali Eningi – Big Zulu featuring Riky Rick & Intaba Yase Dubai

Senzeni – Mthandazo Gatya featuring Comado & DJ Manzo SA

Yehla Moya – Da Capo & Nduduzo Makhathini featuring Omagugu

Best Produced Music Video

Where is the DJ by Malumz on Decks featuring Khanyisa – Oscar Nyathi

Qhawe – Made to Create by Toya Delazy – Kyle Lewis & Vjorn Tucker

Mamela by Mi Casa – Katya Abedian

Lucky Star by K.O – Adam Zackon & Dale Fortune

Hosh by Prince Kaybee featuring Sir Trill – Ofentse

Best Produced Album of the Year

In the Beginning was the End by Manana – Manana & Noble

Ithemba by Luyolo – Marcus MC & Andy Keys

Umsebenzi by Sjava – Delaydem, Ruff, Webmoms, Zadok &Vuyo Manyike

Tugela Fairy: Made of Stars by Simmy – Sun-El Musician, Claudio Wayde, Da Capo, Mpho Mohlolong

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion

Best Engineered Album of the Year

Swingle Bells by Jonathan Roxmouth – Adam Howard

Goodluck Upclose by Goodluck – Murray Anderson & Andrew Rawborn

Isambulo by 1020 Cartel Artists – Mfanafuthi Ruff

The Second Coming by Kid Tini – James Smals, Kitie, Ron Epidemic & Tweezy

Inganekwane by Zoe Modiga – Papi Diretsi & Songo Oyama

Remix of the Year

Jerusalema – Kid Fonque

Ndanele – Dwson

Sala Nabani – Sun-El Musician, Claudio & Kenza

Speak Lord – Sculpturedmusic

Yehla Moya – Da Capo

Best Reggae Album

The Journey – Ras Canly

Persistence – Bongo Riot

My Music – Freeky

On the Frontline – Reign Africa

Empathy Riddim – Lavoro Duro

Best Amapiano Album

Musical Kings – MFR Souls

Back to Love – Junior Taurus

I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust – Kabza De Small

Once Upon A Time In Lockdown – Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

Shonamalanga – Mas Musiq & Aymos

Best Gqom Album

We Don’t Play the Same Gqom – Que

Make Cape Town Great Again – Mshayi & Mr Thela

Isiqalo – DragerNation

InzaloYekwaito – Zinaro

Idando Kazi – Babes Wodumo