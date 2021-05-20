Zimbabwe: Matsikenyeri Named Coach of Zim Cricket 'A' Side to Face SA

Former national cricket team batsman Stuart Matsikenyeri has been named the head coach of the Zimbabwe development team which will face their South African counterparts in four - two four-day matches and 50-over matches starting later this month.

Matsikenyeri, who is also the national senior team batting coach, will lead the coaching department of the Zimbabwe A side which also includes Eric Chauluka as his assistant while Njabulo Ncube is the bowling coach.

Other members of the technical team, include team manager Lovemore Banda, fitness trainer, team analyst Keith Kulinga and Travor Wambe as the physiotherapist.

The Zimbabwe A is a platform for players who are on the fringes of selection in the senior national team to stake a claim for selection into the Chevrons ahead of the visit by Bangladesh later next month.

Pace bowler Tendai Chatara is the most experienced player named in the squads for both the four days games and the 50-over matches as he seeks to gain some competitive game time experience after recently struggling with injuries.

Chatara is one of the eight players who have been picked for both formats together with Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Roy Kaia, Tapiwa Mufudza, and Richmond Mutumbami.

The youthful duo Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers have been included in the one-day squad, while Wessly Madhevere, Milton Shumba, and Brighton Chipungu are part of the four-day side.

The one-dayers, scheduled for May 29 and 31 and June 2 and 4 June, will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no fans allowed in the stadium due to Covid-19 protocols.

The first four-dayer, pencilled in for June 7-10 June, will also be played at the same venue.

Takashinga Cricket Club will then host the second four-day match, set for June 13-16.

ZIMBABWE "A" ONE-DAY SQUAD: Akram Faraz, Burl Ryan, Chari Brian, Chatara Tendai, Chibhabha Chamunorwa, Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Roy, Maruma Timycen, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Mufudza Tapiwa, Mutumbami Richmond, Myers Dion, Ndlovu Ainsley, Nyauchi Victor

Reserves: Mumba Carl, Musakanda Tarisai, Nenhunzi Tinashe, Nyangani Tadiwanashe, Shumba Milton

ZIMBABWE "A" FOUR-DAY SQUAD: Akram Faraz, Burl Ryan, Chatara Tendai, Chipungu Brighton, Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Gumbie Joylord, Kaia Roy, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madhevere Wessly, Mudzinganyama Brian, Mufudza Tapiwa, Mumba Carl, Musakanda Tarisai, Mutumbami Richmond, Shumba Milton

Reserves: Chari Brian, Myers Dion.