Tanzania: Simba Will Be Different Side, Says Hunt

KAIZER Chiefs Coach Gavin Hunt said Simba SC would be a different team to deal with, when they face off in the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Benjamin Mkapa in Dar es Salaam.

Simba need to score five clear goals to sail into the semifinals of the continental top tier club championship, after they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa in the first leg encounter last Saturday.

"If it was 4-1, they could have got a sniff, so if we can score one there, it will be wonderful," Hunt said. "It'll be easier said than done.

They'll raise their game because they're a big club, so they'll come with a different mentality. It'll be a totally different game.

"But it's only half time (in the tie against Simba). I know what it's like there (in Tanzania). They're going to have a full stadium - it's going to be crazy there.

And we're going to have to be clever," said Coach Hunt. Simba also believe they can turn around tables if the players put maximum focus and fight their lungs out.

The Reds' French tactician said they can overturn the deficit basing on their good home record in the CAF Champions League, when they play at home.

During this season's campaign Simba have managed to beat title holders Egyptian giants Al Ahly (1-0), DRC's AS Vita Club ( 4-1) and Al Merrikh from Sudan (3-0).

Simba's Head of Information and Communication, Haji Manara said that the players must entirely focus on Saturday's battle in order to overturn the deficit.

Manara is confident that the ongoing mobilisation ahead of the weekend's game will inspire players to put a stiff fight against the 'Amakhosi' as Kaizer Chiefs are popularly known.

"Knocking out Kaizer Chiefs will set yet another milestone record for the club, similar to that registered in 1979, when Simba knocked out Zambia's Mufulira Wanderers.

In 1979, Simba were hammered 4-0 by Mufulira Wanderers at the then National Stadium, now Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, a result which made people believe that the Reds had been eliminated in the then version of CAF CL, but when they went for the reverse match in Lusaka, Zambia, Simba won 5-0.

Manara said that they respect their opponents but they feel sorry for them because they (Simba) badly need to win and cruise into the semis.

Only 10,000 fans will be allowed to witness the Saturday match. However, the Msimbazi based club has requested the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to increase the amount to at least 30,000.

CAF has already named the officials who will hand the Saturday's clash who are from Burundi. The officials are central referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, who will be assisted by Emery Niyongabo, Pascal Ndimunzigo and Georges Gatogato, who is the fourth official, while the match commissioner is Mike Letti from Uganda.

The guest of honour will be the newly appointed Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla.

However report from South Africa unveils that Simba's opponents Chiefs are unimpressed with CAF decision to appoint Burundians to officiate the clash.