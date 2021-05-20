Kenya: Mozzart Delivers Clean Water to the People of Murumba, Busia County

20 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Investing in clean water, sanitation and hygiene is cost-effective and good for society in so many ways. In particular, diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A and others related to water and sanitation become a thing of the past.

Clean drinking water is an essential foundation for good health. It is for this reason that Mozzart Bet last year kicked off an ambitious project named Action 100 Wells, to drill boreholes for delivering safe and clean drinking water to 100 communities in Kenya.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the leading gaming company commissioned another water point worth Ksh2.3 million in Murumba Market, Busia County.

So far, Mozzart has completed five boreholes. These are in Imbo Kothidha, Homa Bay County; Lurambi Primary School, Kakamega County; Chebunyo Dispensary, Bomet County; Katanga Secondary School, Machakos County; and now Murumba Market in Busia County. The boreholes are powered by solar pumps so that they are not affected by electricity outages.

Busia County Governor Sospeter Ojaamong thanked Mozzart for the gesture. "We are very grateful to Mozzart for including Busia County in this great initiative. This will go a long way in increasing access to clean water for our people at the grassroots. I also wish to appreciate Mozzart for taking its CSR activities to rural Kenya, where great impact will be felt. This is very commendable," he said.

The Deputy Governor of the county Moses Mulomi echoed these sentiments, saying: "This project will improve the lives of area residents. It comes at a time when we are finalising the tarmacking of this road that links Khunyangu Sub-County Hospital. The future is bright for the people of this area and we sincerely thank Mozzart for this great initiative."

Worldwide, even though substantial progress has been made in increasing access to clean drinking water, billions of people, mostly in rural areas, still lack this basic commodity. Global statistics indicate that one in three people do not have access to safe drinking water.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the critical importance of sanitation, hygiene and adequate access to clean water for preventing and containing diseases.

The World Health Organisation has repeatedly said that hand washing is one of the most effective actions one can take to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including the Coronavirus.

"Mozzart's Action 100 Wells project hopes to improve the living conditions of millions of people across Kenya's 47 counties by giving them access to safe and clean drinking water. We have done five wells and have 95 more to go. Mozzart is proud to improve the lives of Murumba residents and to ensure the problem of lack of water in Murumba Market, Busia County, is a thing of the past," said Sasa Krneta, Mozzart Country Manager, Kenya.

Mozzart has spent over Ksh70 million in CSR activities and provided great support to healthcare facilities in the fight against Coronavirus. Almost every week, healthcare facilities across Kenya receive critical medical equipment from the leading gaming company. And through Action 100 Wells project, the company shows that it is even more committed to giving back to society.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shell's Exit Plans Not Sitting Well With Nigeria Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.