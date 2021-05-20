Kenya: Mozzart Delivers Clean Water to the People of Murumba, Busia County

Investing in clean water, sanitation and hygiene is cost-effective and good for society in so many ways. In particular, diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A and others related to water and sanitation become a thing of the past.

Clean drinking water is an essential foundation for good health. It is for this reason that Mozzart Bet last year kicked off an ambitious project named Action 100 Wells, to drill boreholes for delivering safe and clean drinking water to 100 communities in Kenya.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the leading gaming company commissioned another water point worth Ksh2.3 million in Murumba Market, Busia County.

So far, Mozzart has completed five boreholes. These are in Imbo Kothidha, Homa Bay County; Lurambi Primary School, Kakamega County; Chebunyo Dispensary, Bomet County; Katanga Secondary School, Machakos County; and now Murumba Market in Busia County. The boreholes are powered by solar pumps so that they are not affected by electricity outages.

Busia County Governor Sospeter Ojaamong thanked Mozzart for the gesture. "We are very grateful to Mozzart for including Busia County in this great initiative. This will go a long way in increasing access to clean water for our people at the grassroots. I also wish to appreciate Mozzart for taking its CSR activities to rural Kenya, where great impact will be felt. This is very commendable," he said.

The Deputy Governor of the county Moses Mulomi echoed these sentiments, saying: "This project will improve the lives of area residents. It comes at a time when we are finalising the tarmacking of this road that links Khunyangu Sub-County Hospital. The future is bright for the people of this area and we sincerely thank Mozzart for this great initiative."

Worldwide, even though substantial progress has been made in increasing access to clean drinking water, billions of people, mostly in rural areas, still lack this basic commodity. Global statistics indicate that one in three people do not have access to safe drinking water.

The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the critical importance of sanitation, hygiene and adequate access to clean water for preventing and containing diseases.

The World Health Organisation has repeatedly said that hand washing is one of the most effective actions one can take to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including the Coronavirus.

"Mozzart's Action 100 Wells project hopes to improve the living conditions of millions of people across Kenya's 47 counties by giving them access to safe and clean drinking water. We have done five wells and have 95 more to go. Mozzart is proud to improve the lives of Murumba residents and to ensure the problem of lack of water in Murumba Market, Busia County, is a thing of the past," said Sasa Krneta, Mozzart Country Manager, Kenya.

Mozzart has spent over Ksh70 million in CSR activities and provided great support to healthcare facilities in the fight against Coronavirus. Almost every week, healthcare facilities across Kenya receive critical medical equipment from the leading gaming company. And through Action 100 Wells project, the company shows that it is even more committed to giving back to society.