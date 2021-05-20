Africa: Zimbabwe in Shame Vote Against UN Resolution to Stop Genocide

Zimbabwe was one of the few countries that Tuesday voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution seeking to protect vulnerable populations against "genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity."

However, the resolution was adopted after 115 countries including neighbouring South Africa, and Botswana voted favour while 15 including Zimbabwe, voted against.

Some of the 15 nations are mostly rogue states and they include North Korea, Russia, China, Burundi, and Eritrea.

However, 28 countries, including Angola, Algeria, Cameroon, India, Kenya, Namibia, Mali, and Ethiopia, which is accused of ethnic cleansing in the Tigray region, abstained.

The UN said the measure came "amidst a historic weakening of the laws and norms that safeguard humanity and at a time when a record 80 million people around the world have been displaced by persecution, conflict, and atrocities."

"In far too many situations around the world, civilian populations are experiencing indiscriminate attacks on schools and medical facilities, widespread rape and sexual violence perpetrated as a weapon of war, disproportionate and deadly force being used against peaceful protesters, and institutionalized persecution of minority groups," the world body added.

The "No" vote by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime was seen as a frantic attempt to avert a consequential reckoning with its past atrocities, which include the killing of more than 20,000 people between 1983 and 1987, mostly unarmed civilians from the minority Ndebele ethnic group during Gukurahundi - a mass murder campaign that many have characterised as genocide.

The Zanu PF government is also accused of unleashing a vicious cycle of recurring political violence that has killed thousands of mainly opposition MDC supporters during election campaigns from the early 2000s. Enforced disappearances, abductions, and torture have also become essential instruments in Mnangagwa's repression toolkit, opponents say.

After assuming office in a military coup that toppled Mugabe in 2017, Mnangagwa tasked the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to address the emotive Gukurahundi issue, but activists and victims reject the effort, demanding an apology from the government first before anything else.

The U.N. Watch, a Geneva-based non-governmental organization that monitors proceedings of the United Nations, blasted Zimbabwe and the other "No" vote countries, dubbing them a "List of Shame."

And many human rights campaigners and opposition figures agreed.

"This is a list of shame indeed," concurred Senator David Coltart of the MDC Alliance. "Zanu PF has linked our great nation to this list of countries run by despicable regimes. I dream of a new Zimbabwe in which we can hold our heads up high with the Nations who care about human rights and the dignity of all people."

Party Vice President Tendai Biti also blasted: "Once a genocidaire [someone guilty of genocide] always a genocidaire. Why would a right-thinking person and right-thinking country reject a convention against genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes? Emmerson is an absolute national embarrassment. Resist dictatorship."

The U.N said the responsibility to protect [R2P] platform "remains the most effective principle around which the international community can coalesce when vulnerable populations face the threat of atrocity crimes. R2P is a promise to those people for whom genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity are not abstract words, but real acts that pose an existential threat to them, their loved ones, and their communities."

The session ended with U.N. member states being called upon to help "enable the international community to take timely and decisive action wherever and whenever mass atrocity crimes are threatened."