Kenya: Former PS Summoned in Sh183 Million Payout Row

A court has summoned former Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri in regards to Sh183 million owed to evicted residents of Kilifi.

The Environment and Land Court sitting in Malindi ordered Dr Muraguri to appear before it to explain why he should not be jailed for failing to pay the money.

Justice James Olola issued the summons after four landowners -- Mariam Mueni, J. N. Mwivithi, Timothy Muchina Chege and Rose Kavita -- sued the PS, the Commissioner of Lands, the Kilifi Lands Registrar, the Attorney-General, Mr Wilson Gachanja, Mr Alfred Cherwon and Mr James Raymond.

The litigants claimed corruption in the ministry had led to a deduction of Sh5.9 million from the Sh23.7 million that had been released to them. They told the court the money had been retained by a law firm allegedly as a facilitation fee for unnamed officers in the Lands ministry.

The payment had been made through Susan Kahoya & Company Advocates, contrary to a consent agreement that required that payment be made to a joint account with two other law firms.

In January 2020, the ministry paid the plaintiffs Sh100 million, leaving a balance of Sh183 million. The court was informed that the payments were made solely through the law firm.

They said the company did not represent any party in the dispute and that its participation in the negotiations was through coercion.

Recalled title deeds

The case was filed against the government in 1997 in Nairobi, before being transferred to Malindi in 2008. This was after the government cancelled and recalled the title deeds that had been issued to the complainants.

The then commissioner of lands had mistaken the property to be crown land, though it had been under the Sultanate of Zanzibar before 1963. A judgment issued in 2015 required the government to pay the claimants more than Sh187 million as compensation for irregular cancellation of their title deeds.

In 2017, Dr Muraguri was served with orders requiring him to pay the money but failed to do so.

Mr John Njogu, who represented the ministry, said time lapsed before a consent between the parties could be honoured and that the AG was fully committed to settling the unpaid balance.

The ministry further argued that the amounts owed to the landowners were huge and would require budgeting and approval by the National Assembly.

Mr Njogu said availability of funds for payment is not dependent on the ministry and, in any event, Dr Muraguri is not a party to the case and is therefore not liable to be pursued for contempt.

"The respondents assert that they do not dictate counsels for parties and it is not the defendants that chose Messrs Susan Kahoya & Company Advocates to act for the parties," he said.

Ex-gratia payments

He further submitted that it is the advocate who received the funds and chose how to settle the claims and that the ministry was not involved in any way in the distribution of the funds.

"The allegations of corruption are misplaced and a fabrication created by the applicants' advocate as no official from the Ministry of Lands has demanded or been paid any ex-gratia payments in relation to the settlement of the dispute herein," Mr Njogu said.

Court records indicate the law firm doesn't feature in the consent as representing any of the parties in the dispute.

"The claim by the applicants that they were representing other interests in the negotiations may therefore not be far-fetched," the judge said.

"Given, however, that I did not find any evidence of service upon the said law firm, I will say no more, save to state that the applicants should be at liberty, if they so desire, to make a relevant complaint about its involvement in the negotiations and payments made so far to the relevant agencies charged with investigations of corruption and other corrupt practices," Justice Olola added.

The judge scoffed at ministry claims that there was no budget allocation for the compensation and that settlement of the money required parliamentary approval. He said the state does not enjoy any special privileges with regard to its liabilities once a judgment is entered against it.

The court said the state had not given sufficient reasons why the decree had not been executed six years down the line.