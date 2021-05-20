Liberia: IREDD Wants Government Take Prompt Action to Resolve Nimba County Land Dispute

20 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Matthias M. Yeanay, the Executive Director for the Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) is calling on the government to place a high emphasis on the land dispute in Nimba County that has caused chaos in that part of the country in recent days.

Recent land crisis in Nimba County specifically concerning the land dispute in Ganta left properties damaged and disrupted the peace and movement of the inhabitants.

Despite calm being restored in the county, the issues leading to a genuine reconciliation is far from conclusion.

On May 6, 2021, President George Weah held an interactive forum with inhabitants of Nimba County and set up a committee for the purpose of finding the root cause and the lasting solution to the longtime land crisis.

But speaking to journalists at the head office of IREDD on 16th Street, in Sinkor, Mr. Yeanay said more needs to be done to mitigate such a situation within a record time.

He named the establishment of poorly regulated and dis-organizational land survey practices, the lack of proper documentation for cross-referencing in land sale transactions, and the absence of the registered assigned surveyors as some of the key factors responsible for the long-standing land disputes in Nimba County.

"The Ministry of Lands and Mines and the Liberia Lands Authority must design corrective measures to mitigate this the situation in Nimba and all other parts of Liberia," IREDD Executive Director said.

