Monrovia — The son of former Liberia Finance Minister and former official of Internal Revenue Service (IRS), David Farhat Jr., has become the first Liberian to join a top Global accounting firm based in Washington D.C., "Skadeens" as a partner in tax group.

The move, Skadden said, signals a strengthening of the group's services in an area of tax law, transfer pricing and tax controversy increasingly important to multinational corporations.

Father Jr. moves places Liberia on the global spotlight of financial competence and create room for to tap on his expertise in strengthening it tax law and improving financial competence, if necessary.

According to Raj Madan, Skadden head of Washington D.C. Tax Group, Mr. Farhat extensive experience in Advance Pricing and Mutual Agreement (APMA) issues will enhances a broader tax planning and controversy offerings, and extend to clients a full range of services to navigate their most challenging tax issues.

Father Jr, is admittance into the global firm as it's advisor to some of the largest U.S and international companies in mitigating their most complexes multijurisdictional on tax issues, make him the to hold such position.

As a Liberian to such global platform, Farhat, in a released issued Wednesday, May 19 encouraged Liberians mainly accounting students to take their study as a way of helping to fix the country's financial system and improving financial competence.

'I am excited to join Skadden's Global Tax Group and increase the depth of its transfer pricing practice" Mr. Farhat is quoted as saying.

According to him, it was an honor to be a part of "a distinguished group of attorneys," many of whom have previously served in high -level government positions to provide a comprehensive approach to each clients matters.