Liberia: U.S. Embassy Puts Liberian Senate On Notice but Will the Upper House Reconsider Its Decision On Prince Johnson's Leadership?

Monrovia — The United States Embassy in Monrovia has questioned the seriousness of the Liberian Senate following the election of former warlord Prince Y. Johnson as the chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security.

Senator Johnson was elected to the post on Tuesday on white ballot.

However, in a sharp reaction to his new ascendency, the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia in a statement stated that while U.S. government is proud of its longstanding partnership with the Ministry of National Defense and Armed Forces of Liberia which will continue -- they can have no relationship with Senator Johnson.

The U.S. Embassy: "Senator Johnson's gross human rights violations during Liberia's civil wars are well-documented; his continued efforts to protect himself from accountability, enrich his own coffers and sow division are also well known. That the Liberian Senate would see fit to elevate him to a leadership role - particularly in the area in which he has done this country the most harm -- creates doubts as to the seriousness of the Senate as a steward of Liberia's defense and security."

The United States also raised concern over Cllr. Varney Sherman who has been sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for corruption involving judicial bribery, remaining as chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions.

Condemning His Own

Taking to Facebook, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon (Liberty Party) expressed dismay over withdrawal of Senator Steve Zargo (Lofa, Liberty Party) from the race after being assured of their unflinching support for the position.

"Notwithstanding, we will not relent in our fight for accountability and justice by and through the growing calls and demands for establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia to bring violators of the public trust to justice. God remains our guide and strength!" Senator Dillon stated.

He stated that the election of Senator Johnson as the Chairman on National Defense and Security is troubling and can best be described aa stab in the fight for accountability.

Mr. Musa Bility, the chairman of the Liberty Party applauded the stance of the U.S. Embassy on the Senate's leadership election and called on the Collaborating Political Parties to expunge all Senators who aided the Senator Johnson's election.

The elections for some leadership positions became necessary after the December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections where some members of the Senate's leadership were unable to retain their various seats in the Senate.

As per the Senate rules, elections for leadership positions are for six years. However, those elected on Tuesday will serve for three years. This means, they will turnover power in January 2024.

Prince Johnson's ascendancy to the Defense and National Security Committee comes at a time when calls have been mounting for consideration of the establishment of war and economic crimes court in the country.

Over the years, there have been a plethora of calls from various spectrum of the Liberian society and the international community for the implementation of Liberia's erstwhile Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommendations on the establishment of war crimes court to prosecute individuals that bear greater responsibilities of the Liberian civil conflict.

PYJ - A Man of Atrocities

Senator Johnson is recorded in the TRC Report and one of the individuals who committed numerous atrocities during the war. He also stands accused of humiliating and killing former President Samuel K. Doe.

The irony of Mr. Johnson's civil war atrocities is often based on his justification that Samuel Doe and his Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) killed innocent citizens of Nimba. Thus, he and his men had to fight to defend the people of Nimba. However, a lot of those killed by Johnson and his INPFL were civilians, and not combatants. More importantly, a lot - if not all of those victims were not involved in any atrocity against the citizens of Nimba. Some were arrested and executed in Monrovia by Johnson or his forces.

During a session in the Senate last Thursday, Senator Abraham Darius Dillion (CPP, Montserrado) stressed the need for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court during discussions surrounding the mismanagement of stimulus package funds during the outbreak of the COVID-19.

In his argument, Dillion said the War and Economic Crimes Court would be the only remedy to put in measures for people who manage public funds. "If we sincerely want to bring to check public officials who mismanage public funds we need to establish a war and economic crimes court," Sen. Dillion said.

Senator Dillion's recommendation triggered rage from Senator Johnson who staged a walkout from session, terming Senator Dillion's suggestions as "an attack on his character."

"Every time Sen. Dillion sees me, it is when he talks about war crimes court," Sen. Johnson said. "What happened during the civil war was a revenge for our people who were killed in Nimba. Nimba county was declared enemy of the state; what did you expect us to do?"

Sen. Johnson said he would disrupt session if any of his colleague talked about the establishment of a war and economic crimes court.

"If you want bring war crimes court, bring your damn war crimes court. They always think war crimes court is about Prince Johnson. There are legal processes to bring a war and economic crimes court," he said. I am a preacher; the Bible says Jesus turned tables outside down and I will turn Dillon's tables outside down the day he mentions about war crimes court."