Liberia: History Poses No Trouble Where There's No Solution

opinion

The CPP is a quadripartite political collaboration and not merger and it comprises of the former Ruling Unity Party (UP) of an astute Statesman Amb Joseph Nyumah Boakai with strong hold in Lofa County, The Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Internationally acclaimed Business mogul with over 35 years global corporate experience and connections but without a commanding stronghold like in the case with Boakai, but yet he controls part of Maryland County. The two other parties within the CPP are: the Liberty Party formerly of one of Liberia's respected constitutional lawyers (the late Cllr Brumskine) but being headed currently by a well respectable daughter (Senator Nyonbleh Karngar Lawrence) of Grand Bassa County who also has a stronghold of Grand Bassa County and the All Liberian Party (ALP) of an associate of indicted warlord (Charles Taylor) and a local business tycoon (Mr Benoni W Urey).

Flipping the Pages of the Two Major Contenders within in the CPP (Chances and Challenges)

Mr. Alexander B Cummings, the ANC political leader is not a traditional Liberian politician but came under stern political spotlight in 2017 when he contested in the Representatives and Presidential elections as presidential candidate. Before joining Liberian politics he served as Vice-President of Finance for all of Pillsbury's international businesses, Coca-Cola Deputy Region Manager, Nigeria based in Lagos, Nigeria and managing director/Region Manager, Nigeria in 1998. He became President of Coca-Cola's Africa Group in 2001. He served as Chief Administrative Officer of the Coca-Cola Company from 1 July 2008 to 31 March 2016 and as its Executive Vice-President from July 2002 to 31 March 2016. As Chief Administrative Officer, he consolidated oversight of key global corporate functions including Legal, People, Strategic Planning, Information Technology, Strategic Security, Sustainability and Technical. Cummings led a period of strong growth in Coca-Cola's Africa business, overseeing critical investments in marketing and infrastructure across 56 African countries and territories from 2001 to 2008. He currently serves on the boards of, C.A.R.E. and Clark Atlanta University etc. He previously served as a Board Member of the Africa-America Institute, Chevron, Africare, the Corporate Council on Africa, and the US-Egypt Business Council, on the Advisory Board at The African Presidential Archives & Research Center and on the Center for Global Development's Commission on US Policy toward Low-Income Poorly Performing States (LIPPS), Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

Cummings Political Values

Comparatively, within the CPP, Cumming is well connected globally and has financial resources to battle the current ruling party but he doesn't have the numerical strength to defeat the CDC in the coming 2023 presidential race as head of the CPP. Although his resources making him to win unto his party some members of the intellectuals class, but some of them are move by money and other inducement and that cannot be used as indicator for winning elections because they can flip-flop. Cummings can knock on any door for help in the international community and aligning with him is a boost for anyone in terms of receiving global supports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Boakai Political Values

Joseph Nyumah Boakai understands the practical political terrains of Liberia because he has been around for so long and he has had an alignment with the Progressive Class of Liberia; in regards to public service he has an impeccable and clean unblemished record for his over 40 years' experience in the public sector; which include LPMC Managing Director, Agriculture Minister, LPRC Managing Director, Board member, LOIC, and Star Radio, Board member, YMCA, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia for 12 years and Came 2nd place in the 2017 election with 457,579 votes as a single political party (UP), now what about four parties if he's given the chance to lead. Boakai is now considered as the elder of the land with many in and out of Liberia looking up to him for advice, direction and leadership; Boakai was defeated by guilt of association as well as his unbending and unwavering approach not to compromised integrity on the basis of winning election by any means necessary.

Boakai Pitfall Which is undermining his Political Path