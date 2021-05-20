Liberia: Pro-War & Economic Crimes Court Groups Petition Legislature to Repeal Act Granting Immunity to Perpetrators of War Crimes, Atrocities During Liberian Civil War

20 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Pro war and economic crimes court groups including the 'Campaigners for Justice - Citizens of Liberia' and the 'Global Justice Forum' on Tuesday presented two petitions to the Legislature calling for the repealing of some of the laws that grant immunity to people who participated in the Liberian civil crisis from 1979 to 2003.

In one of the petitions, the group called on the Legislature to repeal the "Act to Grant Immunity from Both Civil and Criminal Proceedings Against all Persons within the Jurisdiction of Liberia from Acts and or Crimes Committed During the Civil Wars from December 1989 to August 2003."

The act was passed on August 7, 2003 and printed and published into handbills on August 8, 2003 during the brief period then Vice President Moses Blah replaced his boss, former President Charles Taylor after Taylor vacated the seat to pave the way for peace during the heat of the second civil war.

In the petition, the groups said, to fully implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions(TRC) recommendations, there is a need to nullify laws passed by participants of the wars to protect themselves.

