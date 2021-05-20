Liberia: Wonderkid Divine Teah Wants Loan Deal Extended At By FC

20 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Young Liberian midfielder, Divine Teah says he wants his loan deal to be extended at Barrack Young Controller when the season ends.

Teah is on loan from Massa Football Academy to BYC FC until the end of the current Orange Second Division League campaign.

The youngster has been a key player in the Blues midfield since joining the club, and is hoping to played in the Orange first division league next season with his new employer that is on the verge of gaining promotion to the Orange first division league next season.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shell's Exit Plans Not Sitting Well With Nigeria Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.