Liberia: Wonderkid Divine Teah Wants Loan Deal Extended At By FC

Monrovia — Young Liberian midfielder, Divine Teah says he wants his loan deal to be extended at Barrack Young Controller when the season ends.

Teah is on loan from Massa Football Academy to BYC FC until the end of the current Orange Second Division League campaign.

The youngster has been a key player in the Blues midfield since joining the club, and is hoping to played in the Orange first division league next season with his new employer that is on the verge of gaining promotion to the Orange first division league next season.