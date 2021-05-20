Liberia: Chris Weah Becomes Stages FC New President

Monrovia — Liberia football Association Second division club Stages FC has appointed Canada-based Liberian entrepreneur and former player, Chris Geeply Weah as president of the club.

Weah now replaced Eric Glassco who previously occupied the position as president but it is believed that Eric has been busy and has no time to function well as president of the club.

He will serve in the position as president for the next two years and based on his performance his time could be extended according to the board of Directors of Stages FC.

Prior to his new position Weah was appointed as vice president for Administration in March of 2021 and worked exceptionally well over the last two months according to the team CEO Emmet Glassco.

Weah wrote on Facebook "Today I was appointed as President for Stages FC. I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me by the board of directors and especially Stages Glassco. I look forward to serving in this capacity and working for the club for the betterment of the club and by extension the improvement of Liberia Football".

According to the young football administrator he agreed to serve in the position following a series of discussions between him and the club while in Canada and they felt his experience was needed to improve the team local and internationally.

Chris, who holds a degree in sports medicine said it was important to join the current breed of administrative leaders at the club headed by Emmet Glassco to bring new ideas that will maintain the club in the second division.