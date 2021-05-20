Liberia: Chris Weah Becomes Stages FC New President

20 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia football Association Second division club Stages FC has appointed Canada-based Liberian entrepreneur and former player, Chris Geeply Weah as president of the club.

Weah now replaced Eric Glassco who previously occupied the position as president but it is believed that Eric has been busy and has no time to function well as president of the club.

He will serve in the position as president for the next two years and based on his performance his time could be extended according to the board of Directors of Stages FC.

Prior to his new position Weah was appointed as vice president for Administration in March of 2021 and worked exceptionally well over the last two months according to the team CEO Emmet Glassco.

Weah wrote on Facebook "Today I was appointed as President for Stages FC. I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me by the board of directors and especially Stages Glassco. I look forward to serving in this capacity and working for the club for the betterment of the club and by extension the improvement of Liberia Football".

According to the young football administrator he agreed to serve in the position following a series of discussions between him and the club while in Canada and they felt his experience was needed to improve the team local and internationally.

Chris, who holds a degree in sports medicine said it was important to join the current breed of administrative leaders at the club headed by Emmet Glassco to bring new ideas that will maintain the club in the second division.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shell's Exit Plans Not Sitting Well With Nigeria Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.