Liberia: Voluntary Covid-19 Vaccination At Aml Yields Positive Results - Nearly 1,700 Vaccinated

BUCHANAN ̶ Nearly 1,700 workers and associates of ArcelorMittal Liberia have been voluntarily vaccinated through a collaborative effort between the AML and the Ministry of Health of Liberia.

As a company that prioritizes health and safety, ArcelorMittal Liberia is leading the way in supporting government's efforts to encourage Liberians and others residing in the country to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Several weeks after the Liberian Government launched the vaccine in the country, ArcelorMittal Liberia collaborated with the Ministry of Health to enhance vaccination efforts in its operational sites in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County and Yekepa, Nimba County.

During the launch of the vaccination campaign at the ArcelorMittal Liberia Hospital in Buchanan, Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, Dr. Francis Kateh expressed satisfaction with the company's preparedness and said he was impressed with the level of turnout and internal mobilization by the company and was excited to see the enthusiasm in those who volunteered to be vaccinated.

Dr. Kateh encouraged Liberians to get vaccinated, stressing that the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and was approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world.

To date hundreds of workers and some family members have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine without any major medical issue.

ArcelorMittal Liberia Medical Director Dr. Garfee Williams said the goal is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19, so that everyone can be safe.