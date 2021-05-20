West Africa: Groundbreaking War Crimes Trial Ends Hearings in West Africa - Witness Inconsistencies Hurt Defense Case

Freetown — After nearly three months the West African portion of the groundbreaking war crimes trial of Gibril Massaquoi by a Finnish court has come to an end. The four judge panel, prosecution and defense lawyers wrapped up their work in Freetown on Tuesday after hearing from 19 defense witnesses here.

In the final days of the trial the case has come down to two crucial points: Could Mr. Massaquoi have left the safe house where he was under witness protection in Freetown as part of his role informing to the Special Court for Sierra Leone long enough to travel to Liberia to commit the 2003 war crimes he's accused of? And were there other combatants using the alias "Angel Gabriel" who could have committed the alleged war crimes?

Mr. Massaquoi was put under United Nations witness protection in a house in Freetown in March 2003 and did not leave until he was relocated to Finland in 2008. Mr. Massaquoi agreed to give information that helped convict former Liberian President Charles Taylor and other key leaders of the Revolutionary United Front for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone's civil war. In return he was granted immunity from prosecution for crimes in Sierra Leone. Witnesses are kept under guard to stop the accused from threatening them or them passing on messages to the accused. For this reason it is essential that they are kept isolated from other people. Indeed Mr. Massaquoi testified in Finland at the start of the trial that "no one was allowed to leave for months".

However, at least three of the defense witnesses said they visited Mr. Massaquoi inside and outside the safe house without any challenges from security guards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One witness, codenamed "Witness 6", a former associate of Mr. Massaquoi who had known him since they were both captured by the RUF in their village in the Pujenhum District of Sierra Leone in 1992, said he had met with Mr. Massaquoi multiple times when he was under witness protection in Freetown.

"When I came, he was with securities it was not easy to access him," the witness said. Defense lawyer Sallinen asked, "Did you communicate with him on a one-to-one basis?" Witness 6 replied "Yes. The securities allowed me to see him one on one."

Another witness, codenamed "Witness 12" and a close relation of Mr. Massaquoi, testified that the accused had travelled outside Freetown on regular occasions.

"Did you meet him outside?" asked the prosecutor. "Yes," replied the witness. "And every month the special court will give him vehicle to visit his family."

On the visits the witness said Mr. Massaquoi stayed at a house with his ex-wife, children and another man named Michael Bona, allegedly a former RUF fighter.

Numerous inconsistencies in the witness testimony did not help their credibility. In one case Witness 12 denied the RUF ever fought in Liberia, despite extensive documentation of their actions there and the testimony of many other former RUF members that they had been there.