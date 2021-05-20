Liberia: Rep. Massaquoi Accuses Government of Playing Lip Service in the Fight Against Corruption

20 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Representative Clarence Massaquoi (UP, Lofa County) has accused the ruling CDC government of playing lip services in the fight against corruption.

He said, the government is dragging its feet to act on audits reports from the General Auditing Commission that have been reviewed by the legislature.

He expressed fear that if steps are not taken by the Executive to act on GAC reports already reviewed by the Legislature with recommendations made, the country will continuously lose hard earned tax payers' money to the pockets of individuals.

He expressed fear that if actions are not taken on the reports in a timely faction to have people indicted face the law, they will take advantage of the law under the statute of limitation to escape punishment for their corrupt acts.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.