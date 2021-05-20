Liberia: Rep. Massaquoi Accuses Government of Playing Lip Service in the Fight Against Corruption

Monrovia — Representative Clarence Massaquoi (UP, Lofa County) has accused the ruling CDC government of playing lip services in the fight against corruption.

He said, the government is dragging its feet to act on audits reports from the General Auditing Commission that have been reviewed by the legislature.

He expressed fear that if steps are not taken by the Executive to act on GAC reports already reviewed by the Legislature with recommendations made, the country will continuously lose hard earned tax payers' money to the pockets of individuals.

He expressed fear that if actions are not taken on the reports in a timely faction to have people indicted face the law, they will take advantage of the law under the statute of limitation to escape punishment for their corrupt acts.