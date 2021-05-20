Liberia: Warlord's Senate Appointment a Slap in the Face of War Victims

editorial

THE LIBERIAN SENATE dealt a major slap in the face of victims of Liberia's brutal and bloody civil war this week with the appointment of Senator Prince Y. Johnson as head of the Senate Committee on Defense and Intelligence.

MR. JOHNSON is one of the major players of the civil war responsible for the deaths of dozens of innocent Liberians, including late President Samuel Kanyon Doe, whose ears were sliced off his face as he pleaded for mercy to no avail in September 1990.

ON WEDNESDAY, the United States Embassy in Monrovia issued a strong condemnation of the Senate leadership regarding the appointment of the former warlord, who was the leader of the erstwhile Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia, a breakaway faction of Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia.

THE EMBASSY IN a statement frowned on the appointment of Senator Johnson as Chair of the Liberian Senate Committee on Defense and Intelligence.

THE EMBASSY SAID Senator Johnson's gross human rights violations during Liberia's civil wars are well-documented; his continued efforts to protect himself from accountability, enrich his own coffers and sow division are also well known. "That the Liberian Senate would see fit to elevate him to a leadership role - particularly in the area in which he has done this country the most harm -- creates doubts as to the seriousness of the Senate as a steward of Liberia's defense and security. The U.S. government is proud of our longstanding partnership with the Ministry of National Defense and Armed Forces of Liberia which will continue -- but we can have no relationship with Senator Johnson," the statement noted.

THE EMBASSY ALSO TOOK ISSUE WITH the appointment of Cllr. H. Varney G. Sherman, recently sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for corruption involving judicial bribery, as chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions. "By giving Senators Johnson and Sherman these leadership roles, the Senate is effectively ensuring that corruption and lack of accountability flourish," the statement noted.

AFTER MORE than a decade of civil war Liberia is still struggling to turn the corner amid political and economic uncertainties.

WHAT THE SENATE has effectively done is give Senator Johnson a green light to roam with impunity thereby ensuring that those whose lives were lost in a senseless war, died in vain.