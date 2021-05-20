Namibia Abstains On Genocide Resolution Vote

NAMIBIA abstained from voting on the adoption of the United Nations resolution 'The responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity' at the end of its general assembly on Monday.

It was one of the countries that abstained, while 115 voted in favour and 15 against.

The responsibility to protect will be included on the annual agenda of the general assembly and the secretary-general will be formally requested to report on the topic annually.

The resolution states that prevention remains crucial and atrocity prevention should be integrated into all relevant fields of the work of the UN.

Windhoek mayor and activist Job Amupanda criticised Namibia for not voting for adopting the resolution seeing that Namibia suffered one of the worst genocides in history.

He said abstaining is tantamount to voting against such a resolution.

"What a scandal, for a country that witnessed one of first genocides of the 20th century. In any relationship power dynamics are always determined. If an elephant is standing on a tail of a mouse, abstinence means standing on the side of the elephant," he said on his official Twitter yesterday.

Deputy prime minister and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia is more concerned with the 'responsibility to protect' aspect of the resolution.

She said 'responsibility to protect' would mean powerful countries can abuse their power by intervening militarily when there's conflict in a specific country, as was the case in Libya.

She added that Namibia does not condone genocide and ethnic cleansing, but was against the right to protect aspect.

"That is a very dangerous resolution. Powerful countries can always invade countries where there is unrest under the guise of the right to protect," she elaborated.

The deputy prime minister noted that "Responsibility to Protect (R2P)' has three pillars which include: every state has the R2P its populations from four mass atrocity crimes; genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

The international community has the responsibility to encourage and assist individual states in meeting that responsibility; and if a state is manifestly failing to protect its populations, the international community must be prepared to take appropriate collective action, in a timely and decisive manner and in accordance with the UN Charter.

"However, discrepancies in the interpretation of the doctrine continue to hamper discussions on the matter," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She added that any conflict should be resolved through negotiations, and this is in alignment with Namibia's Constitution.

"We cannot give carte blanche to certain countries to enter with their military when there is a dispute. Namibia does not support such things and if it does happen, we will not feel guilty because we abstained," Nandi-Ndaitwah explained.

"Namibia remains committed to defending human rights and ending human suffering through globally supported and internationally recognised multilateral bodies and institutions," she said.

The adoption saw a long debate, which started on Sunday, on the merits of the concept. Other countries also expresed opposition to the draft saying the concept does not enjoy unanimity.