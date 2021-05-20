Namibia: People We Know Are Dying - Governors

PEOPLE should wake up and realise those around them are dying.

This sentiment was recently shared by Elia Irimari, the governor of the Oshana region, and Erginus Endjala, the governor of the Omusati region, in response to the regions' reaction to their increased number of Covid-19 infections.

Both governors are concerned about the slow rate of vaccination in the regions, and residents not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

By Tuesday, 1 270 residents of the Oshana region had received a first vaccination, 501 Oshikoto residents, 1 189 Ohangwena inhabitants and 849 people in the Omusati region. The health ministry announced yesterday afternoon that countrywide a total of 56 759 people had received their first vaccine doses. Namibia has now recorded 739 Covid-related deaths, after six fatalities were announced yesterday, 10 on Tuesday and five on Monday.

"The general situation is that everyone is aware of Covid-19, even those who cannot read or write. When infections appear to be on the decline, people ... do not wear their masks and do not even carry their sanitisers any more. They drink and hug each other carelessly.

"The situation at the moment does not look good ... because reports of deaths are announced every other day. People we know are dying due to Covid-19. It is a very big concern. We are in danger, we need to get vaccinated and at the same time adhere to Covid-19 regulations," Irimari said.

The governor spoke out against those who are campaigning against vaccines and said they are a danger to Namibian society at large.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"More public awareness is needed, and the truth is that if we are not serious we will perish. The most productive members of our society are dying. This will hamper development. I therefore urge the citizens of the Oshana region who qualify for the vaccine not to pay attention to those speaking out against it, and to go to the announced vaccination points and get the vaccine. It is a very efficient process," Irimari said.

Endjala said his region, which has been slow to be vaccinated, is "slowly picking up".

"There was a reluctance and people were sceptical about the vaccine, but I have received reports that the numbers are slowly but surely picking up. It is important that people get vaccinated, because they are no longer abiding by Covid-19 regulations like they used to in the beginning.

"They should know Covid-19 is not over. We cannot relax, and large gatherings should be avoided," Endjala said.

Both governors supported the strict enforcement of the Covid-19 curfew in their regions.

"If the death reports we have been receiving due to Covid-19 are not enough to convince people we are facing another phenomenon, I don't know what will. Of course those who have not lost family members will not feel it until it comes to their doorstep," Endjala said.