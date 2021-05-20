Liberia: President Weah Signs Into Law Act Ratifying Implementation Agreement Between Liberia and Guinea

7 May 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on May 6, 2021 barely two days following its passage by the Liberian Legislature, has signed into law the Act ratifying the implementation agreement between the Republics of Liberia and Guinea.

The Agreement represents a legal, institutional and operational framework between the two countries and is meant to secure the use by Guinean Mining Operators, of current and future infrastructures and/or transport services in Liberia.

It provides for the evacuation of Guinean Mining products and derivatives for export, and persons involved in such "Guinean Mining Projects."

The Agreement also facilitates the importation to Guinea by mining operators of goods used for Mining Projects in Guinea as well as the achievement of multi-use Transport Infrastructure - beyond mining products - in the long term.

States the Agreement: "The general objective of this Agreement is in line with the African Mining Vision and the principles of economic integration adopted at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Mano River Union (MRU) level, to promote shared use of transport infrastructures at national, sub-regional and regional levels in order to bolster mining development, contribute to sub-regional integration of the economies of Guinea and Liberia and strengthen the contribution of mining sector and related infrastructure to the socio-economic development of both countries."

The Act ensures that Guinean Mining Projects can, via the use of Transport Infrastructures and Transport Services, efficiently achieve the export of mining products from Guinea, the import of goods related to the Mining Projects of Guinea and the circulation of personnel working in Guinea's Mining Projects.

It also ensures that Liberia obtains better value for its Transport Infrastructures and Transport Services through the sharing of capital, operating and maintenance costs for such projects.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.