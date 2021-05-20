Liberia: President Weah Signs Into Law Act Ratifying Implementation Agreement Between Liberia and Guinea

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on May 6, 2021 barely two days following its passage by the Liberian Legislature, has signed into law the Act ratifying the implementation agreement between the Republics of Liberia and Guinea.

The Agreement represents a legal, institutional and operational framework between the two countries and is meant to secure the use by Guinean Mining Operators, of current and future infrastructures and/or transport services in Liberia.

It provides for the evacuation of Guinean Mining products and derivatives for export, and persons involved in such "Guinean Mining Projects."

The Agreement also facilitates the importation to Guinea by mining operators of goods used for Mining Projects in Guinea as well as the achievement of multi-use Transport Infrastructure - beyond mining products - in the long term.

States the Agreement: "The general objective of this Agreement is in line with the African Mining Vision and the principles of economic integration adopted at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Mano River Union (MRU) level, to promote shared use of transport infrastructures at national, sub-regional and regional levels in order to bolster mining development, contribute to sub-regional integration of the economies of Guinea and Liberia and strengthen the contribution of mining sector and related infrastructure to the socio-economic development of both countries."

The Act ensures that Guinean Mining Projects can, via the use of Transport Infrastructures and Transport Services, efficiently achieve the export of mining products from Guinea, the import of goods related to the Mining Projects of Guinea and the circulation of personnel working in Guinea's Mining Projects.

It also ensures that Liberia obtains better value for its Transport Infrastructures and Transport Services through the sharing of capital, operating and maintenance costs for such projects.