Tanzania: TBL Commended for Using Local Raw Materials

THE government has commended the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) for making use of locally available raw materials which have significantly helped increase employment and improve the lives of farmers.

The Minister of Investment, Geoffrey Mwambe said in Dar es Salaam recently in an interactive round-table talk that was attended by key stakeholders to discuss the Economic Impact Analysis of TBL.

"I am glad to hear that TBL is now perfectly positioned to play its part in the realisation of Tanzania's five-year development plan (FYDP) goals.

It's committed to focusing on skills development and socio-economic inclusion as well as fostering human capital development," "Its labour and product markets comprise deeply ingrained value chains that multiply the effects of productive efforts.

And its focus on financial inclusion, on research and development and on the adoption of best-practice technology and processes drive innovation and development," he pointed out Mwambe said the government will continue to improve the investment climate in the country and remove nuisances, which have been hampering the growth of investors.

The TBL Managing Director Mr Philip Redman said AB InBev and by extension TBL is helping people, businesses and communities to prepare for a strong economic and social recovery by improving livelihoods, advancing inclusion and affirming its commitment to sustainability and responsible drinking.

TBL has through its history and actions proved that it is committed to the empowerment and prosperity of Tanzanians.

"We're proud that our focus has been on financial inclusion... agricultural initiatives and innovative services have improved the livelihoods of many and supported economic growth to the broader benefit of the country," he said.

The event was a forum for dynamic engagement amongst key decision makers to discuss the role of the agricultural and manufacturing industries in Tanzania's socio-economic development and the route to Tanzanian prosperity through partnership and collaboration.

Some of the report's key findings included the 74 per cent (130bn/-) of the raw materials that the brewer uses every year and sourced locally while TBL annual economic output is 1, 755bn/-.

The gross value added by TBL to the Tanzanian economy is 613bn/-or 0.5 per cent of national GDP