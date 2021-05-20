Egypt: Presidential Decree On Allocating Lands to Damietta Port Authority

20 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree on allocating 163,78 feddans of state-owned lands in Damietta governorate to the Damietta Port Authority.

The decree was published in the official gazette on Thursday May, 20, 2021.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.