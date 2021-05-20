Ghana: Father of 15-Year-Old Girl Refutes Suicide Claims

20 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah Sunyani

The father of 15-year-old girl, alleged to have committed suicide in the Sunyani Municipality, has debunked claims that his daughter died of the act.

According to Mr William Kyere, preliminary physical examination of the body of the late Leticia Kyere Pinaman, did not support claims that she committed suicide.

He told journalists in Sunyani that, "At the Regional Hospital in Sunyani, they saw a mark inside her left arm indicating that something untoward has happened to my daughter. After the doctor's physical examination on the body it was discovered that she had neither urinated nor eased on herself.

"The tongue is intact, the eyes were closed, and those saying that she has committed sucide are neither here nor there. They did not sight any suicide note as purported by the public".

Mr Kyere, who is the Area Manager of Wenchi Rural Bank, however, said that the supposed suicide note by his late daughter was fake, adding that "she was in pain and how can she leave behind a necklace, which was supposed to be given to one Silicon, that cannot be true".

He said: "My daughter is an Adventist and she does not wear rings and necklaces, so all those things are fabrications", stressing that "we are waiting for the pathologist to confirm or otherwise."

The father of four girls, described her 15-year-old daughter as a calm person.

It will be recalled that the Wednesday, May 19, 2021, issue of the Ghanaian Times, reported that a 15-year-old final year student of Miracle JHS, in Sunyani, was alleged to have committed suicide at the school's dining hall.

She was found hanging with a nylon rope tied around the neck to a wooden structure used to roof the building of the dining hall.

The Sunyani Municipal Crime Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kingsley Wiredu, confirmed the story to journalists in Sunyani on Tuesday.

According to him, the headteacher of the school, John Tetteh, reported the matter to the police at 7:30pm

Meanwhile, the school authorities of the Miracle Preparatory School, at Bakoniaba, in the Sunyani municipality, have expressed shock and dismay at the unfortunate incident.

A statement signed by Mr Tetteh, assured of the school's full co-operation with the police to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the girl.

The statement asked the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the matter.

When contacted, DSP Wiredu told the Ghanaian Times that investigations were ongoing and the police would soon brief the media about findings of the police.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.