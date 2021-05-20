Ghana: Father of 15-Year-Old Girl Refutes Suicide Claims

The father of 15-year-old girl, alleged to have committed suicide in the Sunyani Municipality, has debunked claims that his daughter died of the act.

According to Mr William Kyere, preliminary physical examination of the body of the late Leticia Kyere Pinaman, did not support claims that she committed suicide.

He told journalists in Sunyani that, "At the Regional Hospital in Sunyani, they saw a mark inside her left arm indicating that something untoward has happened to my daughter. After the doctor's physical examination on the body it was discovered that she had neither urinated nor eased on herself.

"The tongue is intact, the eyes were closed, and those saying that she has committed sucide are neither here nor there. They did not sight any suicide note as purported by the public".

Mr Kyere, who is the Area Manager of Wenchi Rural Bank, however, said that the supposed suicide note by his late daughter was fake, adding that "she was in pain and how can she leave behind a necklace, which was supposed to be given to one Silicon, that cannot be true".

He said: "My daughter is an Adventist and she does not wear rings and necklaces, so all those things are fabrications", stressing that "we are waiting for the pathologist to confirm or otherwise."

The father of four girls, described her 15-year-old daughter as a calm person.

It will be recalled that the Wednesday, May 19, 2021, issue of the Ghanaian Times, reported that a 15-year-old final year student of Miracle JHS, in Sunyani, was alleged to have committed suicide at the school's dining hall.

She was found hanging with a nylon rope tied around the neck to a wooden structure used to roof the building of the dining hall.

The Sunyani Municipal Crime Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kingsley Wiredu, confirmed the story to journalists in Sunyani on Tuesday.

According to him, the headteacher of the school, John Tetteh, reported the matter to the police at 7:30pm

Meanwhile, the school authorities of the Miracle Preparatory School, at Bakoniaba, in the Sunyani municipality, have expressed shock and dismay at the unfortunate incident.

A statement signed by Mr Tetteh, assured of the school's full co-operation with the police to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the girl.

The statement asked the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the matter.

When contacted, DSP Wiredu told the Ghanaian Times that investigations were ongoing and the police would soon brief the media about findings of the police.