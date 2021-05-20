Ghana: Miner Trapped to Death in Pit

20 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

One person is feared dead after an underground mining pit, which is part of the concession of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, caved in and trapped some miners, last Monday.

According to mining workers who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity, four persons working for Underground Mining Alliance, UMA, a company contracted by Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine, were trapped underground.

They said there was an unusual sound after the supervisor of the group, who was ahead of them, went further deep as the pit began to cave in.

The three persons behind him were able to escape, while a search party has been deployed to find one person, who went deep.

The management of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, said it was still gathering information on the incident.

This is not the first time a mining pit had caved in on miners in the country.

In November, 2020, an illegal small scale mining pit in the outskirts of Ayanfuri in the Central Region, collapsed and trapped eight persons between the ages of 24 and 35 years.

The illegal miners were rescued by residents and rushed to the Dunkwa-on-Offin Government Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

A similar situation was recorded in October, 2020, in which five persons died when they were trapped in a mining pit at Ayamfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region. Fifteen others, who were also trapped in the cave, suffered injuries.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.