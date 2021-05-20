Ghana: 2 Foreigners Arrested for Attempting to Swindle Assembly Member

Tema — A Guinean, Sillah Ibrahim, 44, and his accomplice, Christopher Kessan, 34-year-old Cameroonian have been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command for allegedly attempting to defraud an Assembly Member of the Kubekro Electoral Area, in Tema, Adjetey Mensah.

The suspects approached the Assembly Member, complainant and expressed the desire to buy land all in an attempt to swindle him.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, on Tuesday.

She said the suspects said they had 1.8 million dollars in a safe and they needed money to buy a special chemical to "wash" the money before they could make any payment to the complainant.

Chief Insp Dzakpasu said Ibrahim and Kessan demanded GH¢120,000 for the purchase of the chemicals, which the Assembly Member feigned interest.

She said the complainant gave the suspects GH¢3,500 with the assurance that he would raise the rest of the amount by the end of day.

Chief Insp Dzakpasu said the complainant lured the suspects, and they were arrested with the help of two other residents, and handed over to the police.

The Police PRO said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that their intention was to defraud the Assembly Member.

Chief Insp Dzakpasu said the suspects claimed keys to the safe, which they indicated contained 1.8 million dollars were with an accomplice, at Spintex, in Accra.

She said the police were still investigating the matter to arrest all accomplices.

Chief Insp Dzakpasu commended the Assembly Member for assisting the police to arrest the alleged fraudsters, and advised the public to be vigilant in order not to fall prey to activities of fraudsters.

The PRO asked the public to report fraudsters to the police for the necessary actions to be taken.