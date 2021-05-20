Nigeria: Unrest in Oshodi Over Alleged Killing of Air Force Personnel

Many commercial vehicles were destroyed in the process, as bus drivers abandoned their vehicles and traders fled their shops.

Several residents and commuters at Oshodi, Lagos, reportedly scampered for safety following an alleged face-off between military personnel and hoodlums on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Mosafejo area of Oshodi.

According to a report by<a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/breaking-many-stranded-as-soldiers-take-over-oshodi-in-lagos"> Daily Trust</a>, military personnel stormed Oshodi "to avenge the death of an officer of the Nigerian Air Force, who was allegedly mobbed to death by hoodlums."

Many commercial vehicles were destroyed in the process, as bus drivers abandoned their vehicles and traders fled their shops.

Another source has it that the uniformed officer was found dead, an act suspected to be carried out by hoodlums, and soldiers were deployed to the area to take the corpse and clear the hideout of the criminal elements.

Although PREMIUM TIMES is yet to confirm the cause of the unrest, several commuters who plied the Oshodi axis were stranded in the early hours of Thursday.

Investigation ongoing - Police

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement that the police is investigating what led to the conflict.

"The Lagos State Police Command was aware of the conflict that occurred at Capa Park/Mosafejo Osodi Lagos today Thursday 20th May, 2021 at 7am. Normalcy has been restored to the area, as the matter is under investigation.

"We urge Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses in the area and in the state in general. No cause for alarm," the police said.

Mr Adejobi added that police operatives have been deployed to the area for "intensive patrol" and to forestall further chaos.