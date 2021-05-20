Nigeria: Unrest in Oshodi Over Alleged Killing of Air Force Personnel

20 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Many commercial vehicles were destroyed in the process, as bus drivers abandoned their vehicles and traders fled their shops.

Several residents and commuters at Oshodi, Lagos, reportedly scampered for safety following an alleged face-off between military personnel and hoodlums on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Mosafejo area of Oshodi.

According to a report by<a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/breaking-many-stranded-as-soldiers-take-over-oshodi-in-lagos"> Daily Trust</a>, military personnel stormed Oshodi "to avenge the death of an officer of the Nigerian Air Force, who was allegedly mobbed to death by hoodlums."

Many commercial vehicles were destroyed in the process, as bus drivers abandoned their vehicles and traders fled their shops.

Another source has it that the uniformed officer was found dead, an act suspected to be carried out by hoodlums, and soldiers were deployed to the area to take the corpse and clear the hideout of the criminal elements.

Although PREMIUM TIMES is yet to confirm the cause of the unrest, several commuters who plied the Oshodi axis were stranded in the early hours of Thursday.

Investigation ongoing - Police

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement that the police is investigating what led to the conflict.

"The Lagos State Police Command was aware of the conflict that occurred at Capa Park/Mosafejo Osodi Lagos today Thursday 20th May, 2021 at 7am. Normalcy has been restored to the area, as the matter is under investigation.

"We urge Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses in the area and in the state in general. No cause for alarm," the police said.

Mr Adejobi added that police operatives have been deployed to the area for "intensive patrol" and to forestall further chaos.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.