Nigeria: Ayade Asks More Governors to Dump PDP

20 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eyo Charles

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has asked more governors in his former party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust had reported how Ayade defected to the ruling party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Cross River governor spoke at the Government House, Calabar, where he held a meeting with APC leaders.

Ayade said with his defection, he is now the leader of APC in Cross River State, and all the party structures are under his control.

He said there is dire need for him and other governors to work closely with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayade said: "We need to join hands with President Buhari in his determination to enhance the fortunes of the county.

"I need all governors to similarly join me and understand my decision to join the APC. We need to work ahead with the president for the future and unity of Nigeria. We all need to sit on the same dining table with Mr President to save Nigeria.

"It is my responsibility to bring back Cross River to the centre in order to enhance her fortunes. I therefore formally declare myself as member and leader of APC in Cross River State."

