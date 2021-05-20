Nigeria: Two Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Obasanjo's Library

At least two persons were killed when a gas exploded within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday morning.

The library is a short distance away from the hotel where gas explosion killed four persons two days ago.

Conference Hotel where Tuesday's tragic incident occurred is owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State.

The explosion at OOPL occurred around 11:am at the Marcque event centre within the Presidential Library.

Daily Trust gathered that technicians were topping up gas into the Air Condition (AC) when it exploded.

"Two people have already been confirmed dead, " a worker at OOPL told our correspondent.

The two gates leading into OOPL were shut when our correspondent visited.

Security guards at the gate turned visitors back, as only the truck of the State Fire Service and some officials were allowed into the premises.

