Namibia: Kts Brings Young and Old Together

20 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE past weekend saw some exceptional tennis being showcased at the Central Tennis Courts in Olympia.

Kallie's Tennis School under the leadership of Kallie Heese was responsible for the initiative in conjunction with Furntech Agency, which sponsored some great prizes.

Heese said they wanted to give more opportunities for the veteran players.

"The initiative was taken because of a lack of tournaments for veterans - they currently only have two tournaments per year which limits their chances of competing, remaining active and sharing their experience, because we believe tennis must grow for young and old."

The tournament was organised by Joyce Zussino and ran smoothly from the word go. Matches started at 9h00 on Saturday with juniors, seniors and veterans all on fire from the first match. It was an epic battle between the zeal of the youth and the experience of the seniors.

The men's section was contested on a knockout basis while the women had to compete on a round robin basis. The tension was high from the first matches up to the finals as nobody wanted to back down.

The winners and runners up got some great prizes that were sponsored by Furntech Agency including toolboxes, beard trimming machines and grinding machines amongst others.

The women walked away with popcorn machines, high quality pans and stick blenders to mention just a few. Mynie van Wyk of Furntech Agency congratulated the winners and said that Furntech Agency was proud to be associated with tennis.

Samson Kaulinge, president of the Namibia Tennis Association thanked Heese and his team for taking this initiative and encouraged them to continue with their efforts.

Women's results

A Section: 1. Taimi Naishiku & Meagan Lombardt, 2. Leandre Louw & Joanivia Bezuidenhout.

B Section: 1. Joyce Stals & Marybeth Gallagher

Legends: 1. Juanita Moller & Christina Schulz

Men's results

A section: 1. Dantago Gawanab & Nguvi Hinda; 2. SP van Wyk & Kendall Swartz

B section: 1. Lawrence Kahindi & Patrick Paulus; Alan Janneker & Harold Cloete.

