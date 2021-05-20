Botswana: 'We Were Never Consulted'

FORMER parliamentarians from the Zambezi region have accused the government of not consulting the nation and the people affected by the 2018 Border Treaty between Namibia and Botswana.

Former Swapo backbencher, Margaret Mahoto says she was never part of any discussions or consultation about the issue while in parliament.

"There was nothing discussed in parliament to that effect. Such a big thing. It's so funny. I have never been consulted on the border on the Chobe River. It was never discussed," she said.

According to her, the only time she was involved with the matter related to the region was when she and the then Minister of Information and Communication Technology Stanley Simataa, deputy minister of Works and Transport James Sankwasa and Swapo were tasked to go and convince the Namibian refugees at Dukwi to return home.

Former Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) parliamentarian Agnes Limbo who was in parliament at the time also denied any knowledge of consultation on the matter.

Limbo said she only heard of the treaty when she inquired about the movement of defence force members near her village of Chinchimane, which is close to the border with Botswana.

"Someone told me the government had sold part of our land to the Botswana government. I said it's not possible," she exclaimed.

She also said the border treaty was not discussed in parliament nor has she ever come across the motion documents.

Limbo added that Swapo leaders from the region who were in parliament at the time did not shared such information with her.

According to her what is puzzling is that there were no public consultations on the matter as is the norm with changes that were done to different laws.

"This one I cannot remember. All of us from the region were never consulted. Do you mean we were so dumb that we missed such an important thing that directly affected our livelihood? I don't think so," she said.

On Monday The Namibian reported that the traditional leaders of Mayeyi and Mafwe who are the custodians of the land also claimed they knew nothing about the border treaty.

Simataa also claims he was never consulted.

"I cannot remember being consulted. I don't know whether consultations were done," he said.

Former deputy minister of Works and Transport James Sankwasa who also hails from the Zambezi region questions the method used to rectify the treaty without the knowledge of national leaders from the region.

Sankwasa feels the way the matter was handled made the leaders from the region look stupid not knowing what was being done to their region by other parliamentarians.

"We members of parliament from the Zambezi region don't know about this thing, why were we not informed, yet it was 2018. I don't know why it was kept a secret. Only those who took the decision know why," he said.

Sankwasa acknowledged that he has never confronted the president on the matter.

"Why should I ask him? Right now in the Zambezi region, we are dealing with a situation where we are locking the stable when the horse has been stolen," said Sankwasa.

While the treaty was signed in 2018, Sankwasa says what the government is currently doing is to tell the people and not to consult.

Last week the deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was in the Zambezi region consulting the communities ahead of the planned joint visit with her Botswana counterpart next month.

Sources in the parliament law department confirmed that no motion for the border treaty ratification was ever discussed in parliament.

Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa also declined to comment on whether the matter was ever discussed in Cabinet.

"I advise that you contact the minister responsible on those issues," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Traditional leaders have also raised the issue with prime minister Sara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila which she said is now receiving attention.

"The issues raised in the document were raised by the traditional leaders with the government leadership, and they are receiving attention," said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The 2018 treaty alters the boundary suggested by the 1890 treaty, which indicates that the boundary between the two countries south of the Caprivi Strip is a strait to the Chobe River and traces the "main channel" of this river until it meets the Zambezi River.

The 2018 treaty places the boundary between the two countries along the left upper channel of the Linyanti River, automatically placing Situngu Island or all islands along the Linyanti River on Botswana's side.

This suggests that Lyibulyibu, Lyondo, Sampisi, Situngu, Sinyama, and Mbala Island are lost to Botswana, and that families are artificially separated from their communal land or farms, grazing land and livestock water sources.