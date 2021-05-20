Namibia: 'Fully Recharged' Prince Ends Sabbatical

IMMANUEL 'Prince' Naidjala has returned to the MTC Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy to revive his career.

The one-time world-title contender threw in the towel after suffering consecutive high-profile losses, which "killed his fighting spirit".

The last straw came three years ago when he lost to Australian Jason Moloney for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Oceania and vacant Commonwealth bantamweight titles following a third-round stoppage.

Preceding that moment were two intercontinental title-bout defeats on points to South Africans Mzuvukile Magwaca and Siboniso Gonya in 2017.

"What got to me was the three losses I had. It got to me badly, it demoralised me and killed my fighting spirit. I just felt I didn't want anything to do with boxing any more," Naidjala says.

"I felt leaving Sunshine would perhaps make things better, but I was just panicking. I didn't make any commitment to anyone."

The peak of his career came in 2013, when a then sprightly, undefeated Naidjala challenged Tomoki Kameda of Japan for the WBO world title.

He narrowly lost the contest on points.

Following an aborted comeback fight at a rival stable last year, Naidjala opted to return to familiar hunting grounds, where his road to stardom started.

Even though he left under acrimonious circumstances, the hatchet is buried, says promoter Nestor 'Sunshine' Tobias.

"Yes, he spoke to us and told us he wants to come back. We have an open-door policy. He is welcome to come back," Tobias says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His experience and presence at the gym will be an added bonus for Sunshine's upcoming youngsters.

"This is someone who has a pedigree. He's won African titles and fought for the world title," Tobias says.

"Obviously it's not going to be a walk in the park. Sometimes your heart says you can do it, but the body cannot. He can only find that answer in the gym." At 36, Naidjala appreciates that he is no spring chicken, and that he must compete with budding starlets for the limelight.

"The body still feels strong. The energy and hunger is there. As long as I keep my health intact I'll be able to compete again at this level," Naidjala says.

"I'm excited. I feel I have rested enough and have recharged my body enough to get back. Even though I've been resting, I have been in the gym, although not as intense as before," he says.

"It feels great to be making a comeback."