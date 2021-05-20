Namibia: 'I Have Nightmares'

JONAS 'Amarula' Jonas (30) survived a leopard attack at farm Bethesda Pos, about 15 km from Khorixas, early on Saturday morning.

Jonas, a livestock herder, was hospitalised at the Khorixas District Hospital from Saturday to Monday and related the incident to The Namibian.

He says he went outside early on Saturday morning after hearing dogs barking.

"The dogs were barking terribly, so I went outside with a torch and a panga," he says.

He says upon flashing his torch over a tree outside, "something jumped on top of me".

Jonas, who has been working for Alias Goachab for more than a decade, says there may even have been two leopards during what he calls "the night I thought I would die".

It was only after the attack that Jonas and Goachab realised a leopard was the culprit, judging by the footprints the animal left.

"The leopard jumped on top of me, stood with its claws out on my legs and attacked my face," Jonas says.

He says he tried to fight the leopard with his bare hands as it went for his head.

"I don't know how I was attacked, it just happened in the blink of an eye. If the dogs were not there I would have died," he says.

Jonas was left with several scratches in his face, and on his head and hands, which required sutures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I cannot sleep. I have nightmares," he says after the ordeal.

Goachab, who farms with goats, cattle, pigs, rabbits, doves and chickens, says after Jonas contacted him, he arranged transport to the Khorixas District Hospital.

"It was very bad. He was attacked viciously. Blood was gushing from his head," Goachab says.

Jonas is currently recuperating at Goachab's house at Khorixas.

Goachab says he did not want Jonas to go back to Bethesda Pos as this would traumatise him further, but Jonas insisted that they go back to feed the farm animals.

"We are scared the leopards may come back," Goachab says.

He says he does not plan to kill the predators, but it would be best if the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism could move the leopards.

Jonas says not only do leopards trouble them, but baboons attacked their dogs a few years ago, and smaller predators have killed 30 of their chickens before.

The environment ministry did not respond to questions at the time of going to print.