Namibia: SOE Funding 'Cut Due to Covid-19'

THE government's decision to reduce annual subsidies to state-owned enterprises - including the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) - was necessary to curb the negative effects of Covid-19, says the minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga, in an affidavit filed at the Labour Court.

Mushelenga made this statement in response to an application which the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) lodged against the NBC, the government and the minister of finance in the Labour Court last week.

In its application, Napwu is asking the court to declare that the NBC's conduct during the current strike by employees of the public broadcaster contravenes the joint recognition and procedural agreement signed by the union and the NBC in September 2011.

The union also wants the court to declare that the conduct of the NBC and the government during the strike has been unlawful, as according to Napwu, it has undermined orderly collective bargaining and constituted bargaining in bad faith and an unfair labour practice in terms of the Labour Act.

The case was scheduled to be heard in the Labour Court in Windhoek yesterday, but was postponed to 26 May for a hearing.

Napwu general secretary Petrus Nevonga claims in an affidavit that the NBC, and by extension the government, engaged the union in negotiations about salary increases for NBC employees while they knew there was no possibility of reaching an agreement.

He said this was so because the government gave an undertaking to the International Monetary Fund when it applied for a loan from the institution in February this year, in a letter signed by finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and Bank of Namibia governor Johannes !Gawaxab, that it would contain the public wage bill through a wage freeze this year and would conduct "selective divestments".

In the government's budget for the 2021/22 financial year, which Shiimi tabled in parliament on 17 March, the amount allocated to the NBC was slashed by 62%, from N$334 million in the 2020/21 financial year to N$127,5 million this year.

Nevonga is claiming that the government intended to shrink the NBC workforce and aimed to do that by cutting its subsidy to the broadcaster, instead of following the procedures for retrenchment stipulated in the Labour Act.

He also argued that since that was the aim of the government and the NBC, the broadcaster has not been bargaining in good faith during wage negotiations with Napwu.

The letter by Iipumbu and !Gawaxab to the IMF "exposed a government which in its desire to secure funding from the IMF abandoned the workers [and] made deals with the IMF which will lead to the demise of a public asset without first consulting the Namibian people", Nevonga alleged.

In his affidavit, Mushelenga says the government has significantly cut subsidies to several public entities.

He says the government's request for financial support from the IMF, which in March approved funding of close to US$271 million (about N$4 billion) to Namibia, was a policy decision aimed at dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country's economy.

In another affidavit, NBC director general Stanley Similo says the union's court application is not supported by any admissible evidence.

He says Napwu and NBC employees were kept informed of the state of the broadcaster's finances.

The NBC only got to know of the reduction in its budget allocation when the national budget was tabled in parliament, Similo states.

He says NBC employees were unreasonable when they decided to go on strike despite knowing of the broadcaster's difficult financial position.

Napwu's court application "was launched in an attempt to parade the [NBC] as a callous employer", Similo says.