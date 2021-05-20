Nigeria: We Didn't Generate N10bn From Sale of Forms, PDP Insists

20 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that it was not deterred from performing its duties as the leading opposition political party on account of the invitation of its officials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP insisted that it did not raise the sum of N10 billion being frivolously bandied in some quarters as proceeds from the sale of nomination forms.

The party restated that every expenditure by the National Working Committee (NWC) had always been in line with the budget approved by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and in keeping with political parties' financial due process.

"We further affirm that we have over the years submitted our audited accounts in line with statutory requirements and practice.

"As a responsible and public-spirited political party, we have honoured the invitation extended to our officials by the commission and we urge all party members, our teeming supporters across the nation and members of the public to remain calm."

PDP assured that it would not succumb to any form of blackmail and political intimidation but would continue in its role of providing constructive opposition as well as being the national platform for all Nigerians in their rally to rescue and secure the nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

