Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts Five Million Tramadol Capsules At Onne Port

20 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a container bearing about five million capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilogrammes at the Onne Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The anti-drug law enforcement agency has also seized skunk of 218.6 kilogrammes in both Adamawa and Ondo states.

A statement issued yesterday by the NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi on Wednesday said: "Efforts by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to block access and availability of illicit substances have again led to the interception of a container bearing 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilogrammes at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State."

He disclosed that the seizure of the illicit drug concealed in 1,387 cartons on Tuesday followed a joint examination by NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel on a container marked MRKU 0764717, which had since been on the agency's watch list.

Babafemi also disclosed that in another clampdown, a 42-year-old Muntari Hamidu was arrested in Nyibango, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State with 13 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 166 kilogrammes, while another person, 35-year-old Sani Musa was nabbed with 16.1 kilogrammes of skunk at Ngurore, Yola South Local Government Area of the same state.

He said both men were arrested on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The NDLEA spokesman said the Ondo State Command also arrested one James Godspower with 36.5 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Faloye, Ogbese, Akure North LGA of Ondo State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) in his reaction, lauded the renewed synergy between the agency and other security agencies in its operations.

