Kenya: Nakuru Eyes British Market in New Trade Partnership

The Nakuru county government has reached an agreement with the British embassy to promote trade and investment opportunities within the devolved unit as it eyes increased agricultural exports.

The move is part of a grand plan by the county government to help farmers tap into the foreign export market through value addition for various agricultural products.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui and British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott held talks on Tuesday in a bid to bolster ties between Nakuru and the British government.

"We've held deliberations on areas of mutual cooperation including agriculture, trade and education. The emphasis here is to increase exports of both processed and raw agricultural products to the British market," the governor said.

Floriculture powerhouse

Potential beneficiaries of the new relationship include Nakuru flower firms, which produce at least 70 per cent of Kenya's flower exports. Naivasha is Kenya's floriculture powerhouse being home to large flower firms such as Oserian and the ailing Karuturi.

Included on the list are Fontana Flowers, Alisha (Mau Flora) and Agriflora Kenya.

"During the discussions, I expressed concern over the impact the travel restrictions to UK (United Kingdom), imposed due to Covid-19, have had on agriculture exports," Mr Kinyanjui said.

Kenya is a leading exporter of flowers to Europe, including Britain, with a market share of about 35 per cent. About 70 per cent of Kenya's cut flowers are exported to the continent.

In 2018 the floriculture sector earned the country Sh113 billion, contributing 1.07 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). The sector is the fourth largest contributor of foreign exchange earnings after the diaspora remittances, tourism and tea.

Value addition factories

Governor Kinyanjui said the cordial relationship between Nakuru and the British government will also see the county get value addition factories.

"We invite British investors to take advantage of tax incentives in our Special Economic Zone in Naivasha and establish industries in the area," he said.

He added: "Under the partnership, we will also be courting experienced UK firms to help local industries improve their manufacturing value chains to become more competitive in the global market."

Governor Kinyanjui said his administration will provide an enabling environment and incentives for the private sector to negotiate strategic partnerships with British firms in key areas. He said the core of the new relationship would be expanding opportunities for economic growth and creating jobs for the youth.

With the government upgrading the Lanet airstrip to an international airport, Nakuru is well set to reap from the trade ties.