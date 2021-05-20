Kenya: Wheelchair Tennis Team Paralympics Dream Pegged on Wild Cards

Kenya's wheelchair tennis national team are optimistic of getting wild cards from International Tennis Federation (ITF) to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics and World Cup this year.

The team is fresh from the Africa world wheelchair tennis qualifiers that were held in Portugal from May 10-13 where the top four sides qualified for the Summer Games and World Cup slated for October.

The Paralympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

The women's team that included chairperson Jane Ndenga, Phoebe Masika and Asiya Sururu finished at seventh place while Collins Omondi, Asman Rajab, Peter Munuve and Warioba Matano who were on the men's side, finished at sixth place.

"We have applied for wild card passes and are crossing our fingers to get them. Meanwhile, we are preparing for Futures tournament to be held in Croatia and South Africa in June and September respectively.

After the Portugal experience, there is no relaxing. We are hoping there will be no more lock down because it has really affected our endurance and everything that was to be done at the courts, especially our training drills," Ndenga told Nation Sport.

Despite the team having a great learning experience in Portugal, lack of advanced wheelchairs proved to be a major challenge.

"We really had trouble with the wheelchairs but we thank God the government officials who accompanied the team watched us struggle. We hope they will work on improving the state of our chairs soon," noted Ndenga.

"We also realised that our opponents compete in many tournaments unlike Team Kenya that only has two tournaments in a year. We need more tournaments in Africa and Europe because the competition is very high," she added.

Unlike the men's team who were trying their luck to debut in the World Cup this year, this will be the first time the women's team will miss out after featuring in the 2014, 2017 and 2018 editions since the inception of the sport in 2012.