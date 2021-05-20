Nigeria: Asaba Declaration - Group Condemns Attacks On Senate President

A group that identifies itself as Advocates of Garb (AOG) has condemned what it described as the growing attacks on the person of the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan ever since his caution against the resort to regionalism by governors from the Southern part of the country..

In a statement issued by the chairman of the group, Joshua Thomas and Secretary, Musa Rabilu, the group noted that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila also faulted the governors' position on national security.

The group quoted Gbajabiamila as saying that all must "imbibe the spirit of oneness, togetherness, unity and love."

The group also noted that the Senate President was also explicit in his opposition to the resort to regionalism for an issue that should be nationally resolved.

"We should avoid regionalism. We are all leaders and we are in this together. The solutions to our challenges must come from us regardless of what level of government we are, whether at the federal, state or the local government level."

I believe that Nigeria is going to come out of these challenges stronger," Lawan said

Another voice of reason of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Governor of Nasarawa State also supported the position of these leaders.

"The group argued that Lawan and Gbajabiamila see the entire country as their constituency given the high offices they occupy and therefore, see the ruse of these governors in playing the regional card in these very challenging times when all leaders across party divide should take a bipartisan position in tackling the hydra headed monster of insecurity.

"In other climes, leaders of different political persuasions unite in the face of common threat of annihilation. When Train stations and airports were intermittently being attacked in London, the marked divisions between the Labour Party and Conservatives simply disappeared as the Tories join hands with their political adversaries to subdue a common foe.It didn't matter if you were Scottish,Irish or English.What mattered was "Great Britain".