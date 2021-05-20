Nigeria: NECO Reschedules Examinations Over Low Registration

20 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Dipo Laleye

The National Examinations Council (NECO) yesterday announced the rescheduling of the National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges.

The council disclosed this in a statement by its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mr. Azeez Sani.

The statement was titled "NECO reschedules 2021 National Common Entrance Examination.'

The statement read, "The National Examinations Council has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges to Saturday, June 5, 2021, as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

"The examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

All candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

"The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination."

The council advised candidates, parents, and guardians to download the new examination timetable from its website.

