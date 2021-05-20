Nigeria Must Rejig Political System for Good Governance to Thrive - Lawmaker

20 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Ilorin — Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller, has identified faulty foundation as a source of Nigeria's problems, stressing that for good governance to thrive, the country must rejig its political system.

Speaking at a two-day youth leadership programme he organised tagged, "Get Involved Leadership Training (GILT)" which started yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the lawmaker said the foundation for selection of political leaders by political parties in the country was faulty.

He said Nigeria's political system should identify youths with political acumen and ambition who should be assisted to gain access to political leadership.

"If the country elects the best person as president, he cannot perform well as the foundation is faulty. There is a huge gap between the age group that is making policies and the age group that the policies will affect," he said.

"Today, people with means are thinking of running away from Nigeria because they have given up on the country. There are even rumours of disintegration, unpatriotic persons hitting up the polity for selfish reasons. If we all run away, who will fix Nigeria?" he queried.

