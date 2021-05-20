Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Access to 25% Unused Donor Funds for African Countries

20 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the International Finance Institutions to approve 25 to 30 percent of unused Special Drawing Rights (SDR) for African countries.

President Buhari tabled the request Tuesday while contributing to debates at the ongoing African Finance Summit holding in Paris, France.

In a statement from the presidency, the President said the 5.12 percent, or SDRs 33 billion out of SDR500 billion, approximately, $650 billion that will go to African countries is "inadequate" to cope with the growing financial stress facing the continent.

Buhari said Nigeria welcomed the decision to use part of the unused SDR to recapitalise International Financial Institutions, which he said will also enhance their ability to provide concessional credit facilities to vulnerable countries.

The summit is also being used to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and France, which already has an investment portfolio worth over €776 million and USD592.3 million, spread across about 15 projects in Nigeria.

President Buhari, while making case for expansion of credit facilities to the private sector, noted that "In situations where public sector balance sheets are over-burdened, there should be additional lending to the local private sector and public-private partnerships".

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in her contribution, said Africa must be assisted by her friends to "return to the remarkable development progress witnessed before the global coronavirus pandemic" as well as "take full advantage of the tectonic shifts in the global economy toward digital-driven, low-carbon and climate resilient growth. There is an urgency to focus on financing Africa."

Georgieva noted that the pandemic-caused recession shrank the GDP of the continent by 1.9 percent - the worst performance on record.

She said: "This year, we project global growth at 6 percent, but only half that - 3.2 percent, for Africa.

"This is a dangerous divergence. It ought to be the reverse: Africa needs to grow faster than the world - at 7 to 10 per cent - to meet the aspirations of its youthful populations, and become more prosperous and more secure."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.