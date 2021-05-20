Africa: Esperance Bags 31st Tunisian League Title, Fifth in a Row

20 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The curtain has officially fallen on the 2020-21 Tunisian League season. With the final game-week taking place on Wednesday (19 May 2021) afternoon, Esperance de Tunis has emerged as Champions for the 31st time in their history and the 5th in a row, dominating the football scene in Tunisia.

Despite their 2-1 loss against ES Metlaoui, Esperance had already guaranteed their title, finishing the competition on 60 points, 10 more than closest rivals Etoile du Sahel.

Esperance's long serving captain, Khalil Chammem, had a new record to his name, winning a spectacular 11 league titles wearing the Blood and Gold colours.

Etoile du Sahel finished in second place after an exciting 4-4 home draw against newcomers, Olympique de Beja.

Aymen Sfaxi scored twice from the spot, earning himself the "Top Scorer" badge with 9 goals scored this season.

The Matchday 26 of the Tunisian league season was thrill-packed, as five teams battled to avoid relegation to the 2nd division.

Giants Club Africain managed to survive the scare, when Bilel Ifa scored the game's lone goal against Stade Tunisien in the first half. His penalty goal proved to be the one that sent Stade Tunisien to the 2nd division.

CA Bizertin also escaped the relegation battle with an early goal against US Ben Guerdane at the 17th minute.

Rock bottom JS Kairouan suffered their 23rd defeat of the season against US Tataouine, wrapping things up with just 3 points from 3 draws and winless.

The Tunisian football season will now shift focus to the Tunisian Cup competition, which is scheduled to kick-off next Sunday.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.