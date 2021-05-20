Africa: CAF Team to Arrive in Cameroon for Total AFCON Inspections

20 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

A CAF delegation team will arrive in Cameroon capital, Yaoundé on Friday morning to begin an inspection tour in the country in preparation of next year's Total Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon.

The inspection tour will begin on Saturday, 22 May 2021 in Yaoundé. The delegation will comprise of experts from various fields including competitions, eventing, marketing, broadcast/tv, media, hospitality, security and various other divisions that are key in delivering a global tournament.

Supported by FIFA experts, the delegation will assess the country's state of preparation and also discuss with specialists from the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) the possible technical support needed. The idea is to ensure that facilities under renovation or under construction for the competition comply with CAF standards.

CAF leadership has already indicated that they want the 2022 edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations to be one of the best tournaments ever.

To achieve this lofty goal, CAF, working together with the Cameroon LOC and Federation, FECAFOOT, will have to double efforts and prepare meticulously for the event.

Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

