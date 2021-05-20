Kenya: KRA Destroys Contraband Goods

20 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in collaboration with the multi-agency team against illicit trade on Wednesday destroyed illicit excisable products with a market value of Sh1 billion at Stoni Athi, Kajiado County.

The products seized from various traders in Nairobi and its environs were on sale in contravention of the Excise Duty Act and various regulations and would have resulted in the loss of taxes worth over Sh400 million.

Among the products destroyed were 379,760 bottles of spirits, 60 drums of raw spirit, 35,615 bottles of beer, 11,000 bottles of wine, and 197,000 packets of cigarettes.

Several rolls of counterfeit excise stamps were also destroyed.

KRA impounded the products during various operations carried out in collaboration with the multi-agency team.

This team, established by the President in May 2018, is responsible for combating illicit trade.

It consists of various government agencies including the Office of the President, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA), NACADA, and the Department of Public Health.

Illicit trade not only causes unfair competition to legally trading products in the market but also poses potential health hazards to unsuspecting consumers.

Illicit trade and contraband goods are also harmful to the economy as they lead to loss of government revenue through tax evasion.

KRA has a mandate of trade facilitation and is ready to facilitate all law-abiding traders.

"We warn perpetrators of illicit trade and traders dealing with contraband to cease the illegal practices or face the law," said KRA in a statement.

Traders found with illicit goods will have their premises closed and trade licenses withdrawn.

