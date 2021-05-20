South Africa: A Family's Fortnight With Covid-19 - Will We Ever Feel Normal Again?

opinion

A control line pops up. In less than a minute, another red line pops up on my test. I am positive.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The phone rings with an impending sense of doom. My husband is calling to say his Covid-19 test has come back positive. He had been feeling ill for a few days and the previous night had had a temperature. As with any illness in these times, all we can think of is the frightening Covid statistics. I try to breathe through the panic.

While he's on his way home, I race around the house moving things and making small changes so he can isolate in our room - and I try to prepare myself mentally to sleep on the couch while my partner suffers alone. Emails are dispatched to schools; children have to be in quarantine for 10 days. I count off the days till they can return and wonder about missing so much school again.

Messages are sent to everyone we can think of we've seen in the past week. We had some friends over for a physically distanced outdoor lunch to celebrate Freedom Day - could we have...